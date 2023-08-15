England and Australia are both aiming to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup final

Both nations are aiming to make history by reaching the final for the first time and the winners of the contest will be paired with Spain in an historic event on Sunday 20 August.

The two teams are amongst the strongest in women’s football and both the Lionesses and Matildas are blessed with world class talent in all areas of the pitch.

Semi-finals are typically tight affairs that are decided by the finest margins and both teams will need to come out on top in a number of individual battles if they are to progress to the final.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the most important individual battles and where the World Cup semi-final could be won or lost.

Millie Bright vs Sam Kerr

Two Chelsea teammates will face-off at Stadium Australia in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. (Getty Images)

Bright has been a key asset for England’s Lionesses during this summer’s tournament in Australia and she has set a terrific example as captain of the team in the absence of Leah Williamson.

Bright is a tenacious and tough tackling defender who has helped England keep four clean sheets this tournament and she has experience of playing at the highest level with Chelsea.

She will be hoping to overcome the hurdle her team fell at during the 2019 semi-final, where she saw red against USA.

However, Bright faces the toughest test of the tournament so far as she aims to nullify Australian attacker Sam Kerr.

Kerr has been integral to Chelsea’s success under manager Emma Hayes and she is her country's all-time leading scorer with 63 goals.

Kerr is yet to score at this summer’s tournament and she missed most of the group stage with injury, so it remains to be seen whether she can rediscover her best form.

Lucy Bronze vs Hayley Raso

Lucy Bronze will face-off with her former Manchester City teammate Hayley Raso in Sydney. (Getty Images)

Bronze has been integral in England’s road to the semi-final and the Barcelona defender has shone at both ends of the pitch with her great defending and ability to create chances.

Bronze will hope to contain Raso, who has been one of Australia’s star players on the road to the semi-final.

Raso has scored three goals from five games in the wide position and is blessed with the ability to carve out chances with her lightning dribbling speed on the ball.

Alessia Russo vs Allana Kennedy

Alessia Russo was England’s match winner against Colombia and she will be hoping to continue that rich vein of form in the semi-final against Australia. (Getty Images)

Russo has scored two goals in her first World Cup tournament and she has translated her excellent Man Utd form from last season on to the international stage.

The new Arsenal recruit comes up against defender Alanna Kennedy who is one of the most experienced players in Australia’s team with 114 caps.