The Lionesses return to Wembley this evening as they take on Netherlands in the Women's Nations League. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Sarina Wiegman's England side will return to Wembley this evening for the first time since before the World Cup as they face Netherlands in a crunch Nations League clash.

It has been a rocky road for the Lionesses since their World Cup final loss to Spain during the summer and they will be looking to put on a display for the Wembley crowd, who are expected to pack out the stadium yet again.

The Lionesses have suffered two defeats in their last three Nations League games and currently sit in third position in the group and trail tonight's opponents and group leaders by three points.

With just two games left in the group, England will know that six points will be required to ensure they finish top which would then see a Team GB team enter the Olympics.

Lionesses team news

England have confirmed that captain Millie Bright will miss the upcoming games against Netherlands and Scotland respectively with an injury, with Mary Earps confirmed to be captaining the side in her absence.

The good news is that long term absentee Beth Mead is now fit and ready to return to international action after her ACL injury that she suffered in 2022. Mead is expected to start at Wembley this evening after scoring her first goals of the season's in Arsenal's 3-0 win over West Ham United last weekend.

Elsewhere, Millie Turner has been drafted into the squad with Bright injured, which means we will likely to see a new name at the centre of defence against the Dutch. We could also see the introduction of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Grace Clinton with the youngster once again in the squad for the second camp running.

Signed from Manchester United in the summer, the youngster has been one of the star performers in the Women's Super League this term and many have called for her introduction to the national team starting XI this evening.

Expected line-up: Earps, Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Mead, James, Hemp.

Lionesses fixtures, how to watch England vs Netherlands, England Women kick off time tonight

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Friday 1 December, 7.45pm

If you’re unable to make the in the capital, the game will be screened live on ITV4 from 7pm. ITV's own streaming service, ITVX, will also be streaming the game live at the same time.

Coverage will last until 10.10pm, with full analysis and build-up of the game throughout.

England Women squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Khaira Keating (Manchester City), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Turner (Manchester United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United, Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur*)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Lauren James (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)