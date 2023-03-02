Arsenal will play Chelsea in the Continental Cup final just a week after losing to the Blues in FA Cup fixture

This is set to be the first time a five-figure crowd has ever been seen at the FA Women’s Continental Tyres Cup final as Arsenal and Chelsea meet once again. The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by the Blues on the weekend despite plenty of goalscoring opportunities but Jonas Eidevall’s side could not convert any in the same manner their hosts were able to.

Speaking after the match, the Arsenal captain Kim Little spoke to Arseblog News saying: “We created a lot of chances and a lot of space to allow us to build up into their half and into the final third.

“We weren’t efficient and clinical enough, like they were with fewer chances. At this level, with the performance we expect, we have that criticality. It’s not the nicest feeling to fail, which we did on Sunday. We all feel disappointed in terms of not being able to be clinical and not score the goals we need to get a result.

“At the same time, we have to move on to Sunday. It’s a great occasion for us. We need to take the positives of creating so many chances against a very good team but we need to turn them into goals, that is something we focus on this week to do better.”

Here is all you need to know as Arsenal bid for their first trophy since 2019 and Chelsea look to beat their London rivals once more...

When is the Women’s Cup final?

Arsenal and Chelsea will come together on Sunday 5 March 2023 and the match will kick-off at 3pm GMT. Crystal Palace’s Selhurts Park will host the fixture and over 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the Continental Tyres League Cup final. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the Crystal Palace website with prices ranging from £2.50 up to £15.

Reflecting on the decision to host the final at Selhurts Park, the Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish said: “We are delighted to host the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final. Crystal Palace has a rich heritage of hosting FA Finals, being the home of the Men’s Fa Cup Final for twenty years.

“As the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength, we are excited to continue this tradition by welcoming this showpiece game to South London.”

How to watch the Women’s Cup final?

BBC One will host the fixture with coverage of the event starting at 2.25pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off. Fans will also be able to stream the action on BBC iPlayer and highlights of the match will be available to watch on the BBC Sport Website following the final whistle.

Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Chelsea women have met on 35 occasions in their history with Chelsea having the upper hand and winning on 16 occasions. The fixtures have ended in a draw on seven occasions and Arsenal have won 12 times.

Their most recent meeting was in last weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie and Chelsea won 2-0 with goals coming from Sophie Ingle and Sam Kerr. Chelsea are currently sitting second in the WSL while the 15-time WSL winners currently sit in fourth.

Team news

