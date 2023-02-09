Arsenal will play West Ham or Chelsea in the Continental League cup final after beating Manchester City in the semi-final

For the first time since February 2022, the WSL action this weekend saw Arsenal fail to score a goal. However, this goal drought did not last long as they were eventually able to put one past Manchester City’s defences in order to reach the final of the Continental League Cup.

After 90 minutes, the scoreboard still read 0-0 but in the 93rd minute, Lina Hurtig whipped one across the goal which Stina Blackstenius was able to pounce on to deflect into the back of the net and now the Gunners are just one game away from winning their first trophy since the 2018-2019 Women’s Super League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FA Women’s League Cup was first founded in 2011 and had originally been open to the eight teams in the FA WSL but as the women’s leagues have grown, so has the Continental League and it now features the 24 teams in the two WSL divisions.

Arsenal have won the competition a record five times while Manchester City, the 2022 champions, have four titles to their name.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2023 Continental League Cup final...

Stina Blackstenius battles with Man City’s defence

When is the Continental League Cup final?

The final will take place on Sunday 5 March 2023 and kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium will host the final and tickets will be available to purchase through the clubs’ websites but are available to purchase now through the FA website. Tickets are priced between £5 and £15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selhurst Park has a capacity for 25,456 spectators and has previously held the women’s FA Cup final on three occasions. The FA director of the women’s professional game, Kelly Simmons, said of Selhurts Park: “We’re really looking forward to working with Crystal Palace over the coming months to put on a really exciting final.

“Selhurst Park hosts some of the best men’s players in the world over the course of the Premier League and has also played host to Crystal Palace Women. It is a fitting venur for the Final to be held in March.”

Crystal Palace’s chairman, Steve Parish, also added: “Crystal Palace has a rich heritage of hosting FA Finals, being the home of the men’s FA Cup fFinal for twenty years before the construction of Wembley. As the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength, we are excited to continue this tradition by welcoming this showpiece game to south London.”

How to watch the Continental League Cup final

The match will be broadcast on the BBC and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. More information on coverage time and channel is set to come closer to the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is in the final?