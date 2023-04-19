Marc Skinner’s Manchester United will host Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal in what could be a WSL title-deciding match. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester United are enjoying a phenomenal season, currently sitting on top of the Women’s Super League and preparing for the FA Cup final next month. However, their closest title rivals - Chelsea and Arsenal - both have a game in hand and sit just one and three points behind.

Arsenal will be eyeing up their first WSL trophy since 2018/19 but have a lot of work to do if they are to leapfrog over both the Blues and Red Devils. The Gunners’ manager, Jonas Eidevall said ahead of the match: “Every game until the end of the season is going to be important and the game on Wednesday is no different.

“United work very hard and are very solid defensively. They have a clear idea of how they play. So I expect that and we need to deal with that in the best way possible.”

Here is all you need to know as two title contenders prepare to battle it out...

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

The two sides will meet later today, Wednesday 19 April 2023, with kick-off set for 7.15pm BST. Arsenal will travel to Manchester United’s Leigh Sports Village for the fixture with tickets still available to purchase via Leigh Sports Village website.

Katie McCabe celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal against Man City in WSL fixture

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

This fixture is set to be broadcast on BBC with coverage starting at 7.05pm on BBC Three ahead of the 7.15pm kick-off. The Red Devils fixture against the Gunners will also be available to stream on BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will provide a live stream on mobile devices and laptops.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met eight times with Arsenal winning on four occasions, United winning on three occasions and the two sides drawing once. Their previous clash, which took place in November 2022, saw United win 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium. The fixture was one of the tightest battles seen so far in the league with goals coming from Friday Maanum, Laura Wienroither and United’s Ella Toone, Millie Turner as well as 90+1 minute winner from Alessia Russo.

Both sides are relatively evenly matched when it comes to recent match results. Across all competitions, they have won five of their past six fixtures, losing the other, and in the WSL, they have won four, drawn one and lost one in their previous six.

Team News

The home side will still be without the services of Maria Thorisdottir and Lisa Naaslund who continue to be sidelined with injury issues. Despite scoring the winner on Saturday’s match against Brighton from the bench, Rachel Williams will likely remain on the substitutes list with Skinner set to name an unchanged lineup. Speaking with regard to Thorisdottir and Naaslund, Skinner said: “Maria is due back on Tuesday. We gave her a little bit of time to go home and then she can start her rehab effectively. Lisa has been back on the field training individually and will hopefully be in contention, potentially, for the FA Cup final (May 14).”