Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 in last night’s WSL fixture and the Gunners were struck with another injury blow as Leah Williamson went off before half-time

Arsenal travelled to Manchester United’s Leigh Sports Village for what was dubbed a “WSL heavyweight” clash as the two sides entered the match with the aim of edging one step closer to lifting the league trophy.

The Gunners have had their ranks very much depleted this season with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema both sustaining ACL injuries back in November. Captain Kim Little was then the latest disaster after it was recently announced she would be forced to miss the remainder of the season after a hamstring injury.

However, further tragedy then hit when Leah Williamson fell to the ground within the first 15 minutes of the match against United and immediately called for the Gunners’ medical team to come to her aid. Despite a stretcher being brought onto the pitch, the Lioness captain walked off the pitch to a raptuous applause from both sets of fans and was later seen emerging from the tunnel on crutches. Williamson, 26, was playing in the midfield against United and appeared to catch her studs in the turf and hurt her knee, quickly falling to the ground.

To add insult to the numerous injuries for Eidevall, United’s Alessia Russo then netted what would be the only goal of the match during injury time just before half-time and the Red Devils walked away with the necessary three points, extending their lead at the top of the table, and with zero injury casualties.

Leah Williamson was able to walk off following injury against Man United

What’s been said?

Speaking after the match, Williamson’s manager Jonas Eidevall said he “does not know” the extent of the injury but he has remarked that the conditions of the pitch lend themselves to players sustaining injuries: “Of course it’s not good that she had to come off. You see the pitch, it is a pitch that has a lot more (to be desired). I think it’s going to continue here with the schedule we have and pitches like that, players are going to get injured.

“That is something that we all need to improve on, the facilities where we play, so we can keep players on the pitch. We spoke about (scheduling) before the game, that we have managed very well so far this season, having players missing. But I think with all things accumulating here, with suspended players and Leah (Williamson) coming off injured, it was one absence too many for us.”

United boss, Marc Skinner, also voiced his concern for Williamson saying: “Nobody wanted to see that. I’ve just seen her inside, she seemed in really high spirits. We obviously wish it’s something minor and just a precaution. We wish her all the best. We all want to see her lead the Lionesses in the summer.”

Will Williamson play in the World Cup?

When the England centre-half walked off, she was met with cheers from both Arsenal and United fans with the two fanbases understanding how important the Gunners’ player is for England’s success this summer.

Eidevall’s post-match comments that the extent of Williamson’s injury is unknown and therefore it cannot be certain how long the England captain will be out for. It was clearly an exceptionally positive sign for all Lioness fans that she was able to hobble off the grass rather than having to use the stretcher. For now, however, fans will be forced to anxiously wait to find out whether the Euros and Finalissima winning captain will be able to lead the squad once again this summer.

There is now just over three months to go before England kick-off their World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand and Sarina Wiegman is already having to plan for a tournament without Euros player of the tournament Beth Mead. Chelsea stars Fran Kirby and Millie Bright are other potential concerns with Bright having been on crutches with a knee injury since March.

