England’s Lionesses will face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League at Leicester's King Power Stadium tonight. Here's how to catch all the action on TV, including which channel it is on.

England return to UEFA Nations League action tonight against Belgium hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat away to Netherlands in their last fixture.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses made the perfect start to the Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win over near neighbours Scotland at the Stadium Of Light in their opening game but came unstuck in the Dutch city of Utrecht despite a superb Alessia Russo strike.

It's sure to be an intriguing few months for the Lionesses who have looked far from their free flowing selves since their run to the World Cup final in August, while Belgium were only denied a second Nations League by a last minute Sophie Howard header for Scotland.

Group A of the Nations League is wide open currently with two of the four teams sitting on three points, while Belgium top the group on four points. However, should England navigate this week's double header with Belgium then they could open a gap at the top of their group table.

The game is set to be close to a sell out at Leicester City's King Power Stadium, with the Lionesses moving away from Wembley for the second time this year following a sold out clash at Sunderland's Stadium Of Light in September.

Can't make the game in the Midlands tonight? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash vs Belgium.

England Lionesses team news

There are two debutants in the squad for the double header with Belgium as teenage Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating is handed her first call up after an impressive start to the campaign, while Tottenham Hotspur loanee Grace Clinton could also pick up her first cap after receiving the nod for this week's England camp.

Lauren James has been ruled out of tonight's game at the King Power Stadium and is also expected to miss the return fixture on Tuesday, though Fran Kirby and Keira Walsh could be handed starts after the duo returned to the squad following injury.

Predicted starting XI: Earps, Carter, Bright, Greenwood, Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Charles, Hemp, Russo

England Lionesses team and squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur*)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Jess Park (Manchester City)

*On loan

Where: King Power Stadium, Leicester, Friday 27 October, 7.45pm

If you’re unable to make it to the game, the full 90 minutes will be broadcast live on ITV 4, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm.