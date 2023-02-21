Scotland Women will face Wales Women in the final game of the invitational Pinatar Cup in Spain

Scotland’s participation in the Pinatar Cup will draw to a close later today as they prepare to take on Wales for the final match of the invitational series.

Wales are close to lifting their first ever piece of Silverware and will hope for victory over their neighbours in order to win their first-ever trophy. Scotland, however, will hope to end the tournament on a high following a first match defeat at the hands of Iceland and a 1-0 win over the Philippines.

Wales had been able to hold Iceland, who sit 16 places above them in FIFA rankings, to a 0-0 draw and Welsh football manager Gemma Grainger has said Wales will focus on being “more ruthless in every game”. Speaking to the press after the match, Grainger said: “I was really pleased with the performance, really pleased with the football we played against a team that qualified for so many European championships and is 16 places higher.

“We dominate games, we create chances, now it’s about finding the finishing. We wanted to come to this camp and really focus on momentum. ”

Scotland’s Pedro Martinez Losa has said, however: “We’re really looking forward to competing against Wales who will bring a lot of intensity and we know they can be quick on the counter-attack. They have some experienced players, but they are a side we’re familiar with. We lost against them last year and we want to put that right.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Wales...

Wales celebrate in September 2022

When is Scotland vs Wales?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 21 February 2023, and the match will kick off at 2.05pm GMT. The players will meet at the Pinatar Arena in Spain for the fixture.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales

Fans will be able to watch the action on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and coverage will begin at 2pm just ahead of the 2.05pm start time. Fans will need to sign up to a free account in order to watch the action with BBC.

The coverage also means those who wish to stream the match can do so through BBC iPlayer and match highlights will then be available following the final whistle.

Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides played each other was in the 2022 Pinatar Cup and Wales won 3-1. Scotland last beat their fellow home nation in 2021 during an international friendly. The final score was 1-0. They have met two previous times to this, once at the Cyprus Women Cup in 2017, and the teams drew 0-0, and in 2012 during a Euros qualifier where Scotland won 2-1.

Squads

Scotland

GK: Lee Gibson, Jenna Fife, Eartha Cummings

Defenders: Emma Mitchell, Rachel Corsie, Kelly Clark, Kirsty Smith, Chloe Arthur, Christy Grimshaw, Jenna Clark, Jamie-Lee Napier, Sophie Howard

Midfielders: Nicola Docherty, Caroline Weir, Erin Cuthbert, Samantha Kerr, Brogan Hay

Strikers; Lisa Evans, Claire Emslie, Christie Murray, Fiona Brown, Abigail Harrison, Lauren Davidson, Kirsty Hanson, Martha Thomas

Wales