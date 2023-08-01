England are through to the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup after a hugely dominant performance over China which saw them win 6-1 and top the group. Alessia Russo opened up the scoring within five minutes and she was soon joined on the scorecard by Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly.

It was James, however, who was the standout star of the show, producing a marvellous display which included two goals (and one which was later denied) and three assists. The European champions now have three wins from their three matches at the World Cup so far and will play Nigeria in the upcoming knockout stage fixture.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen such a commanding 90 minutes from the Lionesses and it was a long-time coming, with Sarina Wiegman elated that her squad have proved to the rest of the world they mean business as they head into the last 16.

Here is all you need to know as England will look to prepare for the knockout stage match next week...

When are England Lionesses next in action?

England are now set to face Group B runners-up, Nigeria, on Monday 7 August 2023. The match is scheduled to start at 8.30am UK time. England will head to the Suncorp Stadium, otherwise known as Brisbane Football Stadium, which can hold up to 52,500 spectators.

How to watch Lionesses last 16 match

The BBC will have the coverage for England’s last 16 fixture. The match will be available to watch on BBC One will those unable to access the TV able to stream the action on BBC iPlayer, requiring just a free account. It is not yet known what time the coverage will start and will be confirmed in the coming hours.

Who will England play?

England Lionesses will face Nigeria after they qualified over Canada to finish second in Group B. The Nigerians won on fixture and draw two to qualify, beating home nation Australia 3-2 before drawing 0-0 against Canada and Republic of Ireland.

Speaking after their goalless draw with Ireland, Nigeria’s Toni Payne said: “We knew this was going to be the group of death, we knew it was going to be hard. If we play like how we’re playing, if we improve on each game, I think we can go all the way to the final.” They are currently ranked 40th in the FIFA standings but will be hoping to replicate and improve on their World Cup run in 199 which saw them reach the quarter-finals.

England v Nigeria Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two sides will have played each other.

Squad news

England squad: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo

