USA’s 0-0 draw with Portugal was the highest attended football game in New Zealand in both the men’s and women’s game

The Women's World Cup in Australia has broken a number of attendance records. (Getty Images)

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is attracting interest from millions of fans around the world and a series of attendance records have already been broken in this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

USA’s crunch group game clash with Portugal on 1 August was just one example of this and a total of 42,958 fans were in attendance as the holders clinched their spot in the knockout stage at Eden Park. This figure is the biggest ever crowd for a football match in New Zealand in both the men’s and women’s game.

Australia’s opener against Ireland on 20 July was another one for the history books and a total of 75,784 fans were in attendance as the Matilda’s recorded a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

This was once again a record home crowd for a women’s football match in the country and also the third largest in Women’s World Cup history.

The Women’s World Cup is the most coveted prize in any footballer’s career but what is the biggest attendance in the history of the competition?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the biggest attendance in the history of the Women’s World Cup?

Over 90,000 fans were in attendance as the USA lifted the 1999 Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

The highest attendance at a single Women’s World Cup match came on 10 July 1999 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, USA.

A total of 90,185 fans attended both the third place playoff between Brazil and Norway and the World Cup final between USA and China. With both fixtures being played on the same day.

The supporters were not treated to a single goal in either of the two games which were both decided via a penalty shootout.

Brazil beat Norway 5-4 on penalties to clinch the third placed prize, while USA lifted their second World Cup title by winning 5-4 in the shoot-out.

The top 10 highest attendances in Women’s World Cup history

USA are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup with a record-breaking four titles and they have also been involved in many of the tournament's biggest fixtures.

Here are the top 10 highest attendances in the history of the Women’s World Cup