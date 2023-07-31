Canada suffered a shock exit at the group stage of the Women’s World Cup

Canada are out of the Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

New Zealand wrote their names into the history books for all the wrong reasons in the Women’s World Cup by becoming the first host nation in history to exit the competition at the group stage.

The hosts began their World Cup campaign in dream fashion with an opening day victory over Norway, but they ultimately exited the competition with just four points after a shock defeat to the Philippines and an agonising 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

New Zealand are just one of a number of teams to face the heartbreak of elimination from the World Cup this summer.

Here we take a look at all the teams to be knocked out of the World Cup ahead of the knockout stage of the competition.

Who was eliminated at the group stage of the Women’s World Cup?

Group A - New Zealand

New Zealand's World Cup journey is over. (Getty Images)

New Zealand have never progressed beyond the group stages in the Women’s World Cup, but the hosts made a dream start to this year’s tournament with a 1-0 victory over Norway.

The result put Jitka Klimkova’s side in pole position to make it to the round of 16 but they ultimately missed out on qualification via goal difference as Norway pipped them to second place.

New Zealand fans will look back at the defeat to the Philippines as the result that cost them in this tournament.

Group A - Philippines

Jessika Cowart and team mates of Philippines applaud fans after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. (Getty Images)

The Philippines were viewed as huge underdogs for this year's tournament as they prepared for their first ever World Cup tournament.

The debutants ultimately finished bottom of the group with three points but they did manage one win on the world stage against co-hosts New Zealand.

Group B - Canada

Canada's World Cup dream came to an end after a 4-0 defeat to Australia. (Getty Images)

Canada suffered their first group stage exit at the Women’s World Cup since 2011.

Canada began the tournament with a disappointing 0-0 draw with Nigeria, but they boosted their chances of qualification with a 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland.

The Canadians needed just a point from their final game to progress to the knockout stage but they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by host nation Australia.

Group B - Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland made their debut at the Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland side made their first ever appearance at a Women’s World Cup but they ultimately finished bottom of the group with just one point from three games.

The Girls In Green were beaten by Australia and Canada in their opening two games but they kept their first clean sheet at a major tournament with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria.

Group C - Zambia

Zambia were victorious on their final game at the 2023 Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

Zambia were another side to make their debut in the world stage and they began the tournament with back-to-back 5-0 defeats to Spain and Japan.

The African side restored their pride in the final game by recording a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica.

Group C - Costa Rica

Costa Rica lost all three of their World Cup games. (Getty Images)

Costa Rica made their second ever appearance on the world stage after a nine-year absence.