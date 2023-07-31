Kiera Walsh will be on the sidelines as England take on China in FIFA World Cup group stage

England have their final group stage fixture of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday and will look to finish top of Group D following wins over Haiti and Denmark.

A singular, yet spectacular goal, from Lauren James was all that separated the Lionesses from Denmark as hearts stopped as Kiera Walsh fell to the ground clutching at her knee. Fortunately for England fans, it appears Walsh has not suffered the same fate as her teammates Leah Williamson and Beth Mead but the extent of the damage is yet to be seen.

England will hope to once again come out with the necessary three points in order to face the runners-up of group B in the upcoming knockout stages. Ahead of their meet with the Chinese, Sarina Wiegman has said: “They are in transition a little bit, or they were in transition. At the Olympics they were struggling, they have a new coach and won the Asian Cup.”

Meanwhile, China’s manager Shui Qingxia spoke to reporters saying “(England) are definitely strong opponents but that doesn’t mean we must give up our own advantage. I don’t think they will see us as an easy competitor. We are no piece of cake.”

Lauren James celebrates scoring England’s only goal against Denmark

As China prepare to fight for a place in the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, here is all you need to know about their upcoming fixture against England...

When is China vs England?

The two teams will meet on Tuesday 1 August 2023 with kick-off set for 12pm BST. The Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, South Australia, which has a capacity for 16,500.

How to watch China vs England

ITV will have all the action from England’s final group stage fixture with coverage starting on ITV 1 at 11.15am. Live streaming options will also be available with fans able to stream the action through ITVX. Those hoping to tune in will need to sign up for a free ITV account in order to watch the fixture.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met twice before with both teams winning one game apiece. The fixtures took place in 2015 with England beating China 2-1 in April before China replied with a 2-1 win of their own in October.

China have won one of their group stage fixtures and lost the other. Their opening match saw them lose 1-0 to Denmark but they were able to come back and secure a 1-0 win over Haiti on Friday (28 July).

Squad news

The biggest news from the England camp is the omission of Kiera Walsh. While the Lionesses can delight in the fact the Barcelona midfielder has not suffered an ACL, she does remain a doubt for the remainder of the tournament and may well be replaced in the side by Laura Coombs.

Meanwhile China will be unable to call upon Zhang Rui who is set to serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in their win over Haiti. It is possible that Zhang Xin will be brought in to replace Rui and will feature alongside Lingwei Yao and Lina Yang.

While the playing XI squads are set to be announced, here are the full teams:

England: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs, Hannah Hampton, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Esme Morgan, Jessica Carter, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Beth England, Katie Zelem, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo