Leah Williamson and Beth Mead lead England to quarter finals after win over Northern Ireland.

The England Women’s football team have made it through to the quarter-final of the Euros 2022, rounding off their impressive group stage showing with a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Goals from Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, two from Alessia Russo and an own goal from Kelsie Burrows confirmed England’s continued success as they host the UEFA tournament.

England now have three wins from three matches after their 1-0 over Austria and 8-0 win over Norway.

The Lionesses will now prepare to face Group B runners-up Spain and the Spanish coach Jorge Vilda has said: “ “(England will be the) toughest game in the Euros given the level England are playing at - and that they are the host nation.

“But that is something that motivates us. We like a challenge.”

The Manchester United defender Ona Batlle also added: “We are so excited and we are ready to go. We’ve seen a lot of England games and they play really well. They have a really good squad...

“They are very strong and they are playing in England, they have that (home advantage). But that’s going to be a boost for us because we know everything (about them) and we are ready for them. I think we can do it.”

Here is all you need to know about England vs Spain:

When is England vs Spain?

The two sides will face each other on Wednesday 20 July 2022. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST and will be played at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

Russo scores her ‘wow goal’ against Northern Ireland on Friday

How to watch England vs Spain

BBC One have all of the live coverage from England’s matches during the Women’s Euros. The coverage will start at 7.30pm.

Fans can also stream the match on BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Sport website.

England vs Spain head-to-head

The two sides have played each other eight teams in their history with the most recent coming at the Arnold Clark Cup back in February.

England have four wins, Spain have two and the pair have drawn twice.

In February, England and Spain drew 0-0.

In Spain’s most recent matches at the Euros, they beat Finland 4-1 before losing 2-0 to their Group winners Germany.

However, a last minute goal against Denmark on Saturday 16 July ensured they made it through to the quarter-finals.

How to buy tickets for England vs Spain

Tickets for the quarter-final are still available with tickets ranging from £5 to £30. Go to the UEFA Women’s Euros website to find out more.

Who’s in the squads?

The two sides have not yet named their first XI for their upcoming fixture but here are those in each squad:

Spain

Goalkeepers: Lola Gallardo, Sandra Panos, Misa Rodriguez

Defenders: Ona Batlle, Laia Aleixandri, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andres, Leila Ouhabi, Mapi Leon, Andrea Pereira

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Teresa Abelleira

Forwards: Esther Gonzalez, Athenea del Castillo, Marta Cardona, Amaiur Sarriegi, Lucia Garcia, Olga Carmona, Sheila Garcia, Claudia Pina

England