Here is your complete lowdown to every team competing in Group F at the UEFA Women’s World Cup 2023 this month - France, Brazil, Jamaica, Panama

After winning the European Championship on home soil last summer, anticipation for the UEFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t be higher for Lionesses fans as they count down the days until the tournament gets underway on July 20.

With big crowds, big names and the most exciting Women’s World Cup ever on the horizon, we have pieced together a complete guide to every single nation competing in the tournament as we lead up to the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

In Group F, a number of competitive nations will be sparring off as they look to progress to the latter stages, with footballing giants such as France and Brazil facing the unfancied underdogs in Panama and Jamaica.

Want to know more about the nations competing in Group D? We’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament. So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group A side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

France

Head coach: Herve Renard

Key Player: Wendie Renard

Once known as the best defender in Europe, Renard may be approaching her 32nd birthday but is still the cause of the French national team. With it potentially being her final World Cup, the centre back will want to ensure she can lead France as far as possible.

One to watch: Grace Geyoro

The defensive midfielder was key to France's run to the Euro 2022 quarter-finals and was earmarked by Chelsea boss Emma Hayes in the following transfer windows as a player she would like to add to her already world class midfielder - which tells you everything you need to know.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Solene Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Lyon), Elisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Maelle Lakrar (Montpellier), Eve Perisset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon) Aissatou Tounkara (Unattached)

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Lea Le Garrec (FC Fleury 91), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

Fixtures:

July 23 – France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney)

July 29 - France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane)

Aug 2 – Panama v France (11am, Sydney)

Best ever World Cup finish: Quarter-finals (2015, 2019)

Tournament odds: 9/1

Prediction: Quarter-finals

France's Grace Geyoro. Cr: Getty Images

Brazil

Head coach: Pia Sundhage

Key Player: Marta

A legend of the game, the Brazilian striker will always be vital to her nation and even at the age of 37, you know she is going to turn up on the big stage for her country.

One to watch: Geyse

The Barcelona striker is currently being tracked by WSL giants Manchester United - and for good reason. She's just came off the back of a Liga F and UEFA Women's Champions League win and enters the tournament full of confidence.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Camila (Santos FC), Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Bárbara (CR Flamengo)

Defenders: Antonia (Levante UD), Bruninha (Gotham FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Mônica (CFF Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Tamires (Corinthians), Rafaelle (Orlando Pride)

Midfielders: Adriana (Orlando Pride), Ary (Racing Louisville), Ana Vitória (Benfica), Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Luana (Corinthians), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF), Geyse (Barcelona), Marta (Orlando Pride), Nycole Raysla (Benfica), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Andressa Alves (AS Roma)

Fixtures:

July 24 – Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide)

July 29 - France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane)

Aug 2 – Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne)

Best ever World Cup finish: Runners-up (2007)

Tournament odds: 25/1

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Barcelona forward Geyse. (Photo by PAOLA MAFLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamaica

Head coach: Lorne Donaldson

Key Player: Bunny Shaw

The Manchester City striker has been in scintillating form in the last 12 months and will enter the tournament as one of the most feared forwards.

One to watch: Allyson Swaby

If the Reggae Girls can keep the door closed at the back, they have one of the most lethal strikers at the tournament in Bunny Shaw as stated above - so the importance of the likes of Swaby and her defensive team mates will be paramount to any Jaimaican success.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sydney Schneider (Sparta Prague), Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham Hotspur), Liya Brooks (Washington State Cougars)

Defenders: Konya Plummer (Unattached), Chantelle Swaby (Fleury), Deneisha Blackwood (Issy), Allyson Swaby (Paris Saint-Germain), Tiernny Wiltshire (Unattached), Vyan Sampson (Unattached)

Midfielders: Trudi Carter (Levante), Havana Solaun (Houston Dash), Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses), Peyton McNamara (Ohio State Buckeyes), Solai Washington (Concorde Fire SC)

Forwards: Bunny Shaw (Manchester City), Jody Brown (Florida State Seminoles), Tiffany Cameron (ETO FC), Cheyna Matthews (Chicago Red Stars), Kayla McKoy (Rangers), Kiki Van Zanten (Notre Dame Fighting Irish), Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace), Kameron Simmonds (Tennessee Volunteers)

Fixtures:

July 24 – France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney)

July 29 - Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth)

Aug 2 – Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne)

Best ever World Cup finish: Group stage (2019)

Tournament odds: 1000/1

Prediction: Knocked out in Group Stage

Bunny Shaw will captain Jamaica this summer (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Panama

Head coach: Ignacio Quintana

Key Player: Natalia Mills

With an uphill task ahead of them, the captain and midfielder will be of pivotal importance to Panama. One of the few experienced players in the Panama squad, Mills will be tasked with leading a young squad in their debut World Cup appearance.

One to watch: Riley Tanner

The Michigan born striker was included in the Panama squad only this year but has already got off the mark for her new nation. Eligible to play for Panama due to her family, the striker is one of only two players who play in the US and will hope to make history at Panama's first World Cup.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sasha Fábrega (Independiente La Chorrera), Yenith Bailey (Tauro), Farissa Córdoba (Ñañas)

Defenders: Hilary Jaen (Jones County Bobcats), Wendy Natis (America de Cali), Katherine Castillo (Tauro), Yomira Pinzon (Saprissa), Rosario Vargas (Rayo Vallecano B), Rebeca Espinosa (Sporting), Nicole De Obaldía (Herediano), Carina Baltrip-Reyes (Portugal Marítimo)

Midfielders: Deysire Salazar (Tauro), Emily Cedeno (Tauro), Schiandra Gonzalez (Tauro), Marta Cox (Pachuca), Natalia Mills (Alajuelense), Laurie Batista (Tauro), Erika Hernandez (Plaza Amador), Aldrith Quintero (Alhama), Carmen Montenegro (Sporting San Miguelito)

Forwards: Karla Riley (Sporting), Riley Tanner (Washington Spirit), Lineth Cedeno (Sporting San Miguelito)

Fixtures:

July 24 – Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide)

July 29 - Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth)

Aug 2 – Panama v France (11am, Sydney)

Best ever World Cup finish: First appearance

Tournament odds: 2000/1

Prediction: Knocked out in Group Stage