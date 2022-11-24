Argentina fell to a shock defeat in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia

Argentina entered the tournament as one of the favourites to achieve success but got off to the worst possible start with a 2-1 defeat to a much unfancied Saudi Arabia side. The manner of the loss will be of huge concern to the Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and his side will need an immediate response in their upcoming game against Mexico to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Gerardo Martino’s Mexico side got off to a slightly better start in their World Cup opener and began the tournament with a 0-0 draw in their opening game against Poland. Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was the hero in the game and saved a second half penalty from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Mexico have successfully progressed from the group stage of the World Cup in all of their last seven tournaments but have remarkably exited the tournament in the round of 16 on all seven occasions. Martino’s side will be hoping to improve on that record this time around but will need a strong performance against Argentina in their upcoming game to boost their hopes of progressing to the next round.

But when is Argentina vs Mexico and how can you watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Mexico?

Argentina will take on Mexico on Saturday 26 November. The two sides last met in the World Cup in 2010 in the round of 16 with Argentina running out 3-1 winners.

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico

ITV1 will provide comprehensive coverage of the penultimate Group B clash between Argentina and Mexico. Build up for the game will begin at 6:10pm and the match will kick off at 7pm.

You can also stream all the action from the game on the ITV Hub which is available for you to use on your mobile or tablet device.

What is the venue for Argentina vs Mexico?

Argentina’s huge clash with Mexico will take place at the Lusail Iconic stadium. The venue is located around 20 km north of the Qatar capital Doha.

The Lusail Iconic stadium is the biggest in Qatar and it holds a capacity of around 86,000. The venue will host 10 matches over the course of the tournament including the World Cup final.

What to expect from Argentina vs Mexico

Argentina will enter the game against Mexico knowing that anything less than a win will be hugely detrimental to their hopes of progressing into the knockout stages of the competition.

However, despite a poor performance in their opening game Lionel Scaloni’s side will enter the fixture as clear favourites. They possess a hugely talented team in all areas of the pitch and are blessed with attacking talents such as Lautro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and most notably seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Messi is regarded by many football experts as the best player of all time and he will be determined to spearhead his side to victory in this game. Over the course of his career Messi has lifted every trophy there is to win in the game, other than the World Cup and he will be hoping to get his hands on the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his career.

However, Mexico are expected to be a difficult opponent for Argentina. The Mexico national team, along with Brazil are the only two nations to make it out of the group stage in all of the last seven World Cups.