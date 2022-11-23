Brazil are aiming for victory in their World Cup opener against Serbia

Tournament favourites Brazil are bidding to kick off their Group G campaign with a win against dark horses Serbia.

The two sides last met in Russia during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. Brazil ultimately ran out 2-0 winners four years ago in a match which cost Serbia a place in the round of 16.

Brazil are viewed by the bookmakers as the favourites for success in Qatar and they are blessed with a star studded team across the pitch with key players such as Neymar, Thiago Silva and Bruno Guimeraes. They will be aiming to progress from a difficult group featuring Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Serbia entered the tournament as dark horses and will be aiming to progress to the knockout stage for the first time as an independent nation. Serbia are likely to be spearheaded by Fulham striker Alexander Mitrovic and Juventus star Dusan Vlauovic in attack. Whilst Lazio playmaker Sergej Milinkovic–Savic is likely to play a key role in midfield.

But when is Brazil’s opener against Serbia and how can you watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs Serbia?

Five time winners Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Thursday 24 November. Brazil will be hoping for a repeat of their last World Cup meeting in 2018 where they ran out 2-0 winners.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia

Brazil vs Serbia will be shown live on BBC One and comprehensive coverage of the game will be provided from 6:30pm (UK time) and the match will kick off at 7pm.

You can also stream all the action throughout the game on the BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport app which is available for you to use on your mobile and tablet device.

What is the venue for Brazil vs Serbia

The Group G opener between Brazil and Serbia will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.