All the latest tips for your FIFA World Cup Fantasy team

The first round of World Cup group stage fixtures came to an end yesterday, with a number of surprise results on show. While the likes of England, France and Portugal got the tournament off to winning ways, Argentina were dealt a huge blow when they were beaten in a historic 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, while Germany slipped to defeat against Japan.

The first round of fixtures was incredibly difficult to predict for those playing the FIFA World Cup fantasy game - with the likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Jamal Musiala all failing to pick up the expected points. However, the second round may be a lot easier to pick your transfers wisely.

With the second week of the World Cup approaching, we take a look at who to include in your fantasy team:

Transfers in

Bukayo Saka

If you hadn’t included Saka in your squad prior to England’s win over Iran then you should definitely consider splashing $8m on him ahead of tonight’s clash with USA. The Arsenal winger was the best player on the pitch in the Three Lions’ opener, netting twice and putting on a stellar performance. With the squad full of confidence after thrashing Iran, he will be eager to add to his tally and is definitely capable of raking in another Man of the Match award.

Heung-min Son

While Son failed to score during South Korea’s 0-0 stalemate against Uruguay, his side were certainly the most lively of the two and put on a performance impressive enough to stake their claim for a spot in the knockout stages. With Ghana likely to be their easiest opponent on paper, we could well see Son at his best at the Education City Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Darwin Nunez

Uruguay failed to register a shot against South Korea, however - just like for Liverpool - Nunez looked like one of the most likely to score throughout. The striker does exceptionally well to get himself into good positions and earn some very good chances which he will be expected to do as they take on Portugal. While Fernando Santos’ side claimed a win over Ghana, their defensive performance will give Nunez and the Uruguay team great confidence that they can pick up some extra points.

Transfers out

Lucas Hernandez

An obvious departure from any fantasy team is France’s Lucas Hernandez. The defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee in their win over Australia and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

After picking up two assists in their previous World Cup campaign, Hernandez could have been a good addition to your squad previously. However, there are a number of brilliant replacements you can bring in for the same $5.5m - including Harry Maguire, Danilo and Aymeric Laporte.

Thomas Muller

Muller has been one of Germany’s best players for years now and has over 100 international caps to his name. However, Leroy Sane’s return to the side could see him left out against Spain.

The former Man City winger missed out on their defeat to Japan with injury, though he is expected to regain his place in the starting line-up as he returns to full fitness. Given their performance in their opening day defeat, as well as Spain’s impressive form, it may be a sensible idea to exclude any Germans from your team for the second round of fixtures.

Captain