Four-time World Cup champions Germany start their 2022 Qatar adventure with a game against Japan.

They are managed by former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and he is heading into his first ever big tournament at the helm. He has a squad full of stars to pick from, including the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka. Exciting things are also expected from young pair Jamal Musiala and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Their group also consists of Costa Rica and Spain, with the latter winning the trophy back in 2010 in South Africa. Germany last won it back in 2014 in Brazil and flopped in Russia in 2018 and went out in the group stages so will be eager for a much better showing this time around.

As for Japan, they are regulars at World Cups and have made the last six on the spin. However, despite always having a seat at the table to begin with, they have never managed to get past the Round of 16 so that will be their aim this year. They are captained by former Southampton centre-back Maya Yoshida.

When is Germany vs Japan?

Germany against Japan takes place on Wednesday 23rd November. The last meeting between the pair came in 2006 and ended 2-2.

How to watch Germany vs Japan

ITV will be showing the Germany versus Japan clash live in the UK. Build up starts at 12:30 GMT and the game kicks off at 13:00. It can also be streamed on the ITV website or via the app on mobile/tablet devices.

What is the venue for Germany vs Japan

Germany lock horns with Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium. The venue is based in Doha and has a capacity of 4,857.

Road to the tournament

Germany stormed to the top of their group in qualifying so will be confident ahead of their first outing. They ended nine points above 2nd place North Macedonia and fired in 36 goals in 10 games and let in just four.

Japan, on the other hand, qualified after a dramatic late win in Sydney over Australia with one game to spare courtesy of two late goals from Kaoru Mitoma. They finished 2nd behind Saudi Arabia in their group.

What to expect from Germany vs Japan?

Germany’s squad is littered with top quality options and Flick knows the bulk of their players from his time at Bayern Munich. They should have too much if they show up but there is no doubt that their manager has a few selection decisions to make. Japan will be hoping they can cause a shock and fall into the category of teams who could raise a few eyebrows. However, it would take some doing to pick up a win in this one.

Team news for Germany vs Japan