2010 winners Spain kick-start their Qatar 2022 journey with a game against Costa Rica.

They are managed by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and have a host of eye-catching players in their squad such as Pedri, Koke and Marco Asensio. The days of Xavi, Iker Casillas and Andres Iniesta are long gone now and it’s a new era for the Spanish national team - they go into tournaments nowadays with an air of uncertainty about them.

They have tough group and will also have to face the mighty Germany and Japan, who fall into the category of a team who will be looking to be one of the surprise packages. After winning in South Africa 12 years ago now, Spain’s last two World Cups have ended in failure. They were dumped out of the group in Brazil in 2014 and lost on penalties to host nation Russia in the Round of 16 in 2018.

As for Costa Rica, they will be eager to cause a stir this year. They are captained by former Fulham playmaker Bryan Ruiz and have also called up ex-Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo and winger Joel Campbell, who had a spell at Arsenal in the Premier League. The South Americans have been in the last four World Cups but have only got out of the group once.

When is Spain vs Costa Rica?

Spain have their first game on Wednesday 23rd November against Costa Rica. The last meeting between the pair was a friendly back in 2017, with Spain winning 5-0.

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica

ITV will be showing the Spain against Costa Rica game live in the UK. Build up to the match starts at 15:50 GMT. It can also be streamed on the ITV website or via their app on mobile/tablet devices.

What is the venue for Spain vs Costa Rica?

Spain vs Costa Rica will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium. The stadium is located in Al Thumama, Doha, and holds 44,400.

Road to the tournament

Spain finished top of their group in qualifying so will be in confident mood. They picked up 19 points from eight goals with Barcelona winger Ferran Torres their top scorer on four. The country has now qualified for 12 consecutive World Cups.

Costa Rica became the final team to qualify for Qatar 2022. This was after they beat New Zealand 1-0 in a inter-confederation play-off clash, courtesy of Joel Campbell’s winner. They won one in their first seven qualifying games but won seven out of their last eight.

What to expect from Spain vs Costa Rica?

Spain are the favourites and rightly so after winning their qualification group. They are not the great side they used to be though and have flopped over recent years on the big stage - they just really need a decent striker, basically. Costa Rica will fancy their chances of getting a result, especially on the back of their recent upturn in form. After all, Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina shows anything is possible.

Team news for Spain vs Costa Rica