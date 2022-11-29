All the details you need to tune into Wales vs England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England are back in action on Tuesday night when they face neighbours Wales in Qatar.

The Three Lions have put together a mixed 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign so far, winning convincingly in their first game, beating Iran 6-2, but they underwhelmed against USA, drawing 0-0. England are all-but through to the next round, but they still have some business to take care of against Wales, besides the fact they will want to maintain bragging rights after defeating their neighbours at Euro 2016.

Advertisement

Wales have a lot to do if they want to make it to the next round after a disappointing performance and defeat against Iran, but their situation could make this one all the more interesting.

Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all you need to know to tune in on TV.

Advertisement

Is Wales vs England on TV?

Yes, like all of the 2022 FIFA World Cup games, Wales vs England will be shown live on TV.

Advertisement

The game will kick off on Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm, and it will be shown on BBC1. Coverage kicks off at 6pm, and it will conclude at 9.30pm.

Is there a live stream?

To tune into this game online, you will need to watch via BBC iPlayer, though you will need a TV licence to watch.

Advertisement

There is a replay being shown of the game on BBC1 at 1.55am on the morning of Wednesday, November 30.

What do England need?

Advertisement

On to the maths. England need to avoid a four or more goal defeat to secure progression to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

In terms of winning the group, if USA defeat Iran, England will only have to draw unless there is a four or more goal difference swing, and in that case, they will have to win. If Iran defeat USA, England will need to win to secure top spot, and if it’s a draw in that game, the Three Lions will win the group unless they lose by four goals or more.

What do Wales need?

Wales are in a difficult position after their surprise defeat to Iran.

Advertisement

Rob Page’s men need to beat England and hope Iran and USA draw to progress to the next round of the competition. The only other way for them to progress is to defeat the Three Lions by four goals or more.

If any scenario other than the two mentioned play out, Wales will be heading home from the tournament.

Advertisement

What has Southgate said?

Ahead of this one, Gareth Southgate has said: “Cup ties can be (a leveller) but we have to make sure our emotional focus on what we do well. I think our boys have got experience of these types of games. When we played Scotland at the Euros, physically they found a level they hadn’t found before and couldn’t find in the game after. So that is the nature of this game.

“But you have to ride through that and make sure our quality counts and we are composed in our play. You have to match the spirit and display the quality with the ball that allows us to be ruthless.”

Advertisement

What has Page said?

Rob Page has said: “It’s a big ask for anybody to play again just four days later. I’m going to pick a team that’s competitive against England, whether it’s with or without Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. If they don’t start, they can make an impact off the bench. Whether they come on or whether they start and last, we’re all getting criticism now and rightly so.

Advertisement

“That’s the industry we’re in. We’re big enough to take it. We put our big-boy pants on and we will take it. We’ve worked so hard to get into this position. My frustration for the players is that we’ve shown nowhere near the level of performance to get to this World Cup.