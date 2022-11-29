Iran are aiming to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in their history

Iran and USA will conclude their Group B campaigns with an epic clash with both teams battling it out for a knockout-stage spot.

Iran began the tournament in disastrous fashion after a crushing 6-2 defeat against England. It was Iran’s biggest ever defeat on the world stage and a huge blow to a side that had been renowned for its defensive organisation heading into the tournament.

Advertisement

However, Iran responded from the setback and claimed a surprising 2-0 victory against favourites Wales. The result leaves Carlos Quieroz’s side in the driving seat and on the verge of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

USA began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Wales. Gregg Berhalter’s side dominated the first half but struggled to deal with a rejuvenated Wales in the second half of the game.

Advertisement

Berhalter’s side followed this up with an impressive 0-0 draw against England. USA dominated the game and their high press and intensity proved very difficult for England to handle. Meanwhile England were overrun by dominant midfield displays from Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Despite impressing in their last game Iran are in the better position heading into the final group game and USA will need a victory to have any chance of progressing into the round of 16.

Advertisement

But when is Iran vs USA and how can you watch the decisive Group B clash? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Iran vs USA?

The final Group B game between Iran and USA will take place on Tuesday 29 November. The two sides last met at a World Cup in 1998 with Iran running out 2-1 winners in the group stage clash.

USA’s midfielder Tyler Adams and coach Gregg Berhalter give a press conference (Getty Images)

Advertisement

How to watch Iran vs USA

BBC Two will provide comprehensive coverage of the decisive Group B match between Iran and USA. Build up to the game will begin at 6:45 and the game will kick off at 7pm.

Advertisement

The fixture between Iran and USA will take place at the same time as England’s final group game against Wales on BBC One.

You can stream the match live on the BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport app which is available for you to use on your mobile phone or tablet device.

What is the venue for Iran vs USA?

The Group B finale between Iran and USA will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Advertisement

The venue holds a capacity of around 44,000 fans. It will host eight matches during the FIFA World Cup including one of the quarter-final games.

Advertisement

What to expect from the game between Iran and USA

Gregg Berhalter’s side will enter the game against Iran as favourites to win after strong displays against both Wales and England.

USA have a hugely talented young team featuring the likes of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic. They possess a great deal of pace in their team and are likely to replicate England’s tactics against Iran by lining up with a 4-3-3 formation.

USA’s best display at a World Cup came in the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they reached the semi-final.

Advertisement