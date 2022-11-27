Brazil are looking to confirm their place in the knockout stage

Brazil will look to keep the good times going as they return to action in the World Cup in Qatar.

The five-times winner of the tournament will take on Switerzland in the Group G. Neymar will be unavailable after picking up an injury in the 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday (27 November).

Advertisement

Brazil go into the second round tie on Monday (28 November) knowing a win would be enough to seal a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup. But Switzerland come in on the back of a 1-0 victory over Cameroon.

Richarlison remains in red hot goal scoring form for his national side, scoring both goals in the win over Serbia. It included a spectacular overhead strike which is sure to be in the conversation for goal of the tournament.

Advertisement

But when is Brazil vs Switzerland and how can you watch the game? Here is everything you need to know:

When is Brazil vs Switzerland?

Advertisement

The second round of action in Group G will take place on Monday (28 November). Serbia will face Cameroon, while Brazil will take on Switzerland.

The sides last met at the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Philippe Coutinho and Steven Zuber were on the scoresheet as the match finished 1-1.

In the 11 games played between Brazil and Switzerland through the years, Brazil have won three, drawn four and lost two. Both previous meetings in the World Cup, 1950 and 2018, have finished in score draws.

Richarlison of Brazil. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland?

ITV1 will be carrying coverage of both Group G games on Monday (28 November). Brazil vs Switzerland will kick-off at 4pm UK time.

Advertisement

The coverage will start on ITV at 3pm. You can also stream the match via ITV Hub.

What is the venue for Brazil vs Switzerland?

The Group G second round match between Brazil and Switzerland will take place at Stadium 937 in Doha. The venue gets its unusual name from the fact it is a temporary ground made from 937 recycled shipping containers.

Stadium 937 has a capacity of 44,089. If Uruguay is successful in its bid for the 2030 world cup, Stadium 937 will be transported to and rebuilt in Maldonado as one of the venues.

Advertisement

What is the injury news ahead of Brazil vs Switzerland?

Advertisement

Neymar’s ankle injury will rule him out of Monday’s Group H fixture with Switzerland, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has confirmed. The Paris St Germain forward was forced off towards the latter stages of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia after being on the receiving end of a number of strong challenges.

Compatriot Danilo was also substituted with an ankle injury and went for an MRI scan with Neymar on Friday to diagnose their respective problems. “We can already say that we will not have the two players for our next game, but they remain in treatment with our objective of trying to recover in time for this competition,” Dr Lasmar said on the Brazilian Football Confederation website.

Scans showed Neymar had suffered a lateral ligament injury to his right ankle along with small bone swelling. Meanwhile, Juventus full-back Danilo has sustained a medial ligament injury to his left ankle.

“The players Neymar and Danilo started the treatment yesterday immediately after our game. Today in the morning they were reassessed,” Dr Lasmar said. “We thought it was important to do an image exam, an MRI so that we had more data on the evolution of the two players .

Advertisement