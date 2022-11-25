Germany will be knocked out of the World Cup if they lose to Spain

World Cup heavyweights Germany and Spain meet in a battle of two of European football’s elite in the standout Group E tie at Qatar 2022.

Germany are on a mission to right their wrongs after a disastrous tournament in Russia four years ago. During the 2018 World Cup, Germany were eliminated in the group stage of the competition for the first time since 1938.

Hansi Flick’s side got off to the worst possible start in Qatar 2022 and fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against underdogs Japan. The defeat leaves Germany needing a result against Spain to have any hopes of progressing to the round of 16.

But when is Spain vs Germany and how can you watch the game?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Germany?

The blockbuster European clash between Spain and Germany will take place on Sunday 27 November. The two teams last met at the World Cup 12 years ago in the semi-final of South Africa 2010. Spain ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a goal through Carles Puyol and went on to win the first World Cup in their history that same year.

How to watch Spain vs Germany

BBC One will provide detailed coverage and analysis of the all European clash between Spain and Germany. Gary Lineker and his punditry team will present the build up to the game from 6:30pm (UK time) and the action will get underway at 7pm.

You can also stream the match live on the BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport app which is available for you to use on your mobile and tablet device.

What is the venue for Spain vs Germany?

The second Group E game between Spain and Germany will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The stadium is located around 35 km away from the capital city Doha.

The venue holds a capacity of around 68,000 fans and was built specifically for the tournament in Qatar. The stadium played host to the tournament’s opening game between Qatar and Ecuador.

What to expect from Spain vs Germany

Spain will enter the game against Germany as the slight favourites with the bookmakers.

This can come as little surprise after their ruthless attacking display against Costa Rica. Spain won the game 7-0 against Costa Rica - recording their biggest ever victory at the World Cup.

Heading into the tournament many people were sceptical about Spain’s chances of progressing deep into the competition. Although they possess a hugely talented team across the pitch and an experienced manager in Luis Enrique many people feared that their lack of an out and out striker would hold them back. This was far from the case in the first game and their fluid and attacking football caused boat loads of problems for the Costa Rica defence.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists controlled every aspect of the game in their opener recording 82% possession and creating goal scoring opportunities almost every time they entered the opposition’s half. Costa Rica failed to pose any threat to the Spanish backline and didn’t manage a single shot all game.

Remarkably Spain are just one goal short of their tally of 8 goals from South Africa 2010 when they lifted the prestigious trophy.

On the other hand Germany will enter the game as slight underdogs particularly after their underwhelming opening day performance against Japan. Germany have traditionally been very consistent in World Cup tournaments - prior to the 2018 tournament Germany had made the final four of every single World Cup competition since 2002. However, a defeat against Spain will mean they will exit the tournament in the group stage for only the second time since 1938.

