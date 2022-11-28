Monday marks the last series of second matches for the teams in Qatar, so we’re really starting to get a sense of how the main contenders are shaping up. Germany are hanging on in there thanks to that 1-1 draw with Spain last night, while Argentina also live to fight another day after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday night.

Belgium looked a shadow of their former selves in a 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday afternoon, while France still look like favourites after Kylian Mbappe lit up their 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Before attention turns to Wales v England on Tuesday night, today we’ll see if Brazil can keep their winning run going against a solid Switzerland, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be looking for a more comfortable 90 minutes than their nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Ghana when they face Uruguay in the evening match.