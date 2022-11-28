Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring Germany’s equaliser against Spain (AFP via Getty Images)
Germany kept their hopes of progressing from the World Cup 2022 group stage alive last night by coming from behind to salvage a point against Spain. Belgium meanwhile became the latest major nation to suffer a shock, losing 2-0 to Morocco.
Today’s fixtures in full:
- 10am: Cameroon v Serbia (Group G)
- 1pm: South Korea v Ghana (Group H)
- 4pm: Brazil v Switzerland (Group G)
- 7pm: Portugal v Uruguay (Group H)
Follow the latest in our live blog, including reports from our football reporter Rahman Osman in Qatar...
World Cup 2022 - news and reaction
How the groups are decided
As we get to the business end of the group stage, you may be wondering how they’re decided, if teams finish level on points. So here’s the logic:
- Points obtained in all group matches
- Goal difference in all group matches
- Number of goals scored in all group matches
- Points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question
- Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question
- Number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question
- Fair play points in all group matches
- Drawing of lots
What does day 9 have in store?
Monday marks the last series of second matches for the teams in Qatar, so we’re really starting to get a sense of how the main contenders are shaping up. Germany are hanging on in there thanks to that 1-1 draw with Spain last night, while Argentina also live to fight another day after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday night.
Belgium looked a shadow of their former selves in a 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday afternoon, while France still look like favourites after Kylian Mbappe lit up their 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.
Before attention turns to Wales v England on Tuesday night, today we’ll see if Brazil can keep their winning run going against a solid Switzerland, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be looking for a more comfortable 90 minutes than their nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Ghana when they face Uruguay in the evening match.
The Black Stars need to turn around their fortunes in the lunchtime match against South Korea, while Cameroon and Serbia get the action started in Group G.