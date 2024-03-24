Former GAA footballer Ger Brady dies after 19-month battle with Motor Neurone Disease
Former Claremorris and Mayo GAA footballer Ger Brady has tragically passed away at the age of 44 after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. The forward died on March 21st, 2024 in the Mayo Hospice in Castlebar, following a 19-month fight with the illness.
In February 2023, the fundraising initiative 'Together for Ger' was launched at half-time during the Mayo vs Kerry Allianz match in Castlebar. It raised €132,626 (£117,063) in the first 72 hours. A fundraising match was played four months later in June 2023, between Claremorris and Mayo in honour of Brady. A number of Mayo players came out of retirement to play for their former teammate.
Brady made his National League debut in 1998 and represented Mayo at minor, U21 and senior levels. He was described as 'a natural' to the sport — making his senior debut in 1999, he went on to win a Connacht medal with his county that summer. Brady also played for Claremorris through all age grades and the club 'rallied around him' following his MND diagnosis.
Tributes have been pouring out for Brady by both of his former clubs as his loved ones prepare to lay him to rest today. The funeral will take place at St. Colman's Church, Claremorris at 2pm, followed by a burial at St. Coleman's Cemetery. The mass will be broadcast live on local parish radio 106fm, and Claremorris Church Live will also show the service on its YouTube channel.
Mayo GAA Chairman Seamus Tuohy said: "Ger has touched many lives through his involvement in the GAA sport and left us with great memories which we will forever cherish. We wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife Karen, son Dylan, his parents, siblings, extended family and many friends. Our thoughts are with you at this sad time."
