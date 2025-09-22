Christian Horner has received an £80m payout to leave Red Bull, clearing the way for a potential Formula 1 return as early as next year.

The 51-year-old had been in line for a £110m settlement tied to his contract through 2030, which would have delayed any comeback. Instead, the new deal allows him to re-enter the sport sooner, with moves to Ferrari or Cadillac both heavily rumoured.

Horner was dismissed in July after a poor run of results, one year on from a scandal in which he was accused of inappropriate behaviour toward a female colleague.

He was twice cleared of wrongdoing but remained under scrutiny after alleged WhatsApp messages were leaked anonymously following an independent investigation.

Horner spent 20 years in charge at Red Bull, the longest tenure of any current F1 team principal, winning eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

In a farewell address to Red Bull staff, he said: “Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward.

“It came as a shock to myself. I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years.

“When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

“Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life.”

His exit followed weeks of speculation over Max Verstappen’s future, with the world champion linked to Mercedes. Red Bull has since promoted Laurent Mekies from sister outfit Racing Bulls to replace Horner.

The change in management has also marked a return to form for the team, with Max Verstappen winning the last two races at Monza and Baku; this is perhaps more down to Red Bull’s new floor upgrade than Horner’s departure, but seems somewhat ironic at the same time.

Christian Horner’s net worth

Horner’s golden handshake departure from Red Bull leaves him with a comfortable nest egg, should his return to F1 not come to fruition.

According to Racing News 365, Horner’s net worth earlier this year was an estimated £36m. With an extra £80m now in his pocket, his net worth could now surpass the £110m mark, putting him ahead of sporting greats like Mohamed Salah, Andy Murray and Anthony Joshua.

Is Christian Horner still with Geri Haliwell?

After Horner’s WhatsApp scandal leaked at the Bahrain GP last year, many speculated that Horner’s days married for former Spice Girl Geri Haliwell were numbered.

But that weekend, Haliwell reportedly held ‘crisis talks’ with her husband, and the pair remained physically close throughout the season.

The couple also featured prominently on Netflix’s F1 docu-series, Drive to Survive, spending quality time together in front of the cameras in the aftermath of the scandal.