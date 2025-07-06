F1 Silverstone: Man steals steering wheel from classic Formula One car at Northamptonshire circuit
The British Grand Prix is being held at the Northamptonshire circuit this weekend, and police say that a steering wheel was removed from a classic Formula 1 car that was on display.
The theft happened on Friday at about 2.30pm.
A police statement said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000390674 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.