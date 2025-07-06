F1 Silverstone: Man steals steering wheel from classic Formula One car at Northamptonshire circuit

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Police want to talk to this man after a steering wheel was stolen from a Formula 1 car at Silverstone.

The British Grand Prix is being held at the Northamptonshire circuit this weekend, and police say that a steering wheel was removed from a classic Formula 1 car that was on display.

Police want to speak to this man after the steering wheel of a classic F1 car was stolen from Silverstone this weekend | Issued by Northamptonshire Police

The theft happened on Friday at about 2.30pm.

A police statement said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000390674 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

