Sky Sports commentator and presenter Martin Brundle was snubbed during his Formula 1 Grid Walks by Hollywood actress and model Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old actress was on the grid for the iconic race after being given a VIP pass which usually indicates they will give interviews to the media. The former racer-turned-presenter spoke to Brad Pitt, Pep Guardiola, Florence Pugh, Sam Ryder and Liam Payne before being snubbed by Delevingne after he was told that she didn’t want to speak.

Brundle then said: “She doesn’t want to talk? But everybody needs to talk on the grid now. That’s the deal now, everybody talks on the grid.”

Silverstone saw Max Verstappen secure his sixth consecutive race win of the year, his eighth overall, while Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton both secured second and third place respectively, with Norris enjoying his first ever home podium and Hamilton earning his 13th British Grand Prix podium.

Verstappen is now nearly 100 points clear of his nearest competitor, Sergio Perez, as the drivers have a weekend break before travelling to Hungary for the next installment of the 2023 racing season.

Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix 2023

What did Cara Delevingne say?

As Brundle attempted to speak to the model, Delevingne said: “I can’t hear anything, I’m so sorry” which led to Brundle then delivering a sarcastic response of “Ok, all right. Well I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

The incident has led to fans on social media calling the 30-year-old rude and Delevingne has now since responded.

Taking to Twitter to defend her actions, the British model and actress said: “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides. Anyway, I had so much fun today and was happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think.”

It was reportedly an F1 representative that told her to decline. There was what appeared to be an Alfa Romeo staff member accompanying the model on the grid and was brought into the exchange with Brundle with the latter aruging that the rule is everyone now needs to talk.

Delevinge then made clear: “It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative.”

When is the next Grand Prix?

