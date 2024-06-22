Formula 1: McLaren team "safely evacuated" after fire breaks out in hospitality suite
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire services arrived on the scene shortly after 12pm local time with smoke emerging from the building at the Circuit de Catalunya outside of Barcelona. British driver Lando Norris was among those evacuated as the blaze broke out less than an hour before final practice.
A McLaren spokesperson confirmed all team members had been evacuated safely.
A short statement read: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”
Both Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri are out on track for the third and final practice session, currently setting times on the yellow-trimmed medium tyres. Norris was the quickest driver in the field in first practice yesterday (June 21).
McLaren CEO Zak Brown was seen outside the two-levelled suite as final practice started as scheduled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.