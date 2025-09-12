Tickets for next year’s British Grand Prix are being released in stages over the coming days - but fans aren’t best pleased.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camping and glamping tickets opened on September 5, and full circuit members of the Silverstone Racing Club got first access to race tickets on September 11.

Other membership tiers and pre-sales are being released before general sale begins September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 2026, Silverstone is sticking with its dynamic pricing model. Prices rise once set ticket allocations sell out, but 35 per cent of tickets will be frozen at fixed rates.

Circuit organisers pointed out that in previous years, more than half of the buyers paid below the average price. Live ticket prices will be visible on Silverstone’s website.

Fans on X have been vocal about their frustration with dynamic pricing, watching ticket costs going up before they even become available to them.

One fan, @FormulaBluebel, said: “[The] grandstand I want for Silverstone has already increased £30 and I don't get access until tomorrow morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The general public sale in over a week is going to be ridiculous prices.”

Parking prices have also been a contentious issue, with parking for the full weekend at £420 at the time of publication.

Commenting on this, @BJFletcher344 said: “Never going to Silverstone again for the BGP after 2026. Four-day car parking pass £420!

“When I have long term physical health problems meaning I need to keep things in my car and have easy access to it and can’t camp due to these issues, now completely priced out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General admission tickets will remain at 2025 levels - £70 for a single day, £269 for the full weekend. A new addition for 2026 is reserved grandstand seating, allowing fans to lock in specific seats for the whole event.

Here are the upcoming ticket sale dates to keep an eye on:

September 15: Landostand launch

September 16: Official AMEX presale

September 18: Camping and glamping customers sale

September 19: General sale opens