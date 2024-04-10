The first major of the 2024 season tees off on Thursday 11 April

The battle for first men’s golf major of the year is almost upon us as the highly-anticipated 2024 version of the Masters gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. Jon Rahm will be aiming to defend his first Masters title after beating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to glory last year. However, he is likely to face stiff competition from the previous year’s winner Scottie Scheffler, as well Northern Irish icon Rory Mcllroy who missed out by just three strokes.

No golfer in the last 21 years has ever successfully retained the Masters title since Tiger Woods triumph in 2002, and the American is one of just three players to have ever managed the feat - showing the vast variety of competition that the sport has to offer. Ahead of this year’s landmark event we take a look at the latest betting odds ahead of tee-off.

Who is the favourite to win the Masters 2024?

According to SkyBet, Scottie Scheffler is the outstanding favourite to win the Masters at odds of 5/1. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to 2024 with wins at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also finished third at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Rory Mcllroy is seen as the main competition with odds of 11/1. The Northern Irishman is looking to complete a career grand slam in the majors by winning The Masters for the first time. ‘No question he’ll do it at some point. Rory’s too good, and he’s gonna be playing this event for a very long time. He’ll get it done. It’s just a case of when.” said Tiger Woods.

2023 Masters winner John Rahm has odds of 12/1. He will play alongside his former PGA tour colleagues for the first time since his shock move to LIV Golf.

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Speith are also seen as worthy contenders, according to the bookmakers.

