The battle for first men’s golf major of the year is just around the corner as the eagerly-anticipated 2024 version of the Masters gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is the favourite to win in Georgia, having enjoyed a strong start to the year with wins at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also finished third at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Rory McIlroy is also among the tournament favourites as he looks to complete a career grand slam in the majors by winning The Masters for the first time. He finished third at the Valero Texas Open last weekend, but was nine shots behind the joint leaders. He enjoyed a strong start to the year with a tied second in the Dubai Invitational and a win at the Dubai Desert Classic. 2023 Masters winner John Rahm will play alongside his former PGA tour colleagues for the first time since his shock move to LIV Golf.

McIlroy has been backed by Tiger Woods to complete a career grand slam before he retires. Reacting to the praise from one of the greatest golfers to have lived, the Northern Irishman said: “It’s flattering. It’s nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that.

“Does that mean that it’s going to happen? Obviously not. But he’s been around the game long enough to know that I at least have the potential to do it. I know I’ve got the potential to do it too. It’s not as if I haven’t been a pretty good player for the last couple of decades. But, yeah, it’s nice to hear it when it comes out of his mouth.”

He added: “I feel like I’ve got all the tools to do well this week. But to bring those tools out, I think one of the most important things is to enjoy it and smell the, I guess not the roses, the azaleas along the way. This is my 16th start in the Masters, so I feel like I’ve done it quite a few different ways, and I guess am just trying to bring a little bit of normalcy into what I sort of try to do week in, week out.”

Meanwhile, Rahm insists his switch to LIV will not harm his chances of defending his title as he returns to a 72-hole format having played 54 holes in his wins on the Saudi-backed tour.

The Spaniard said: “I’ve had a lot of fun playing in those [LIV] events. The competition’s still there. Yeah, they’re smaller fields but you still have to beat some of the best players in the world and you still have to play at the same level you have to play on the PGA Tour to win those events.

“I understand there’s less people. I understand the team format’s a little different. I understand we’re going shotgun and things are a little bit different to how they are in a PGA TOUR event. But the pressure’s there. I want to win as bad as I wanted to win before I moved on to LIV. Going down the stretch when you’re in contention is the exact same feelings. That really doesn’t change. Winning is winning and that’s what matters.”

How much does the winner of the Masters get?

The prize fund for the 2024 edition of the Masters has yet to be confirmed but is expected to be the same as last year. Rahm pocketed $3.24m for winning, with the purse rising in recent years due to emergence of LIV golf. The total purse was $11.5m in 2021 but rose in 2022 and again in 2023, with the total fund a whopping $18m 12 months ago . This year’s winner is expected to take home similar to what Rahm did 12 months ago.

Amateur players are not paid for their involvment in the Masters so if any of those players make the cut for prize money, their potential winnings will go back into the purse and divided amongst the professionals who earn money from the event.

Expected Masters 2024 prize money purse breakdown

1st - $3,240,000

2nd - $1,944,000

3rd - $1,224,000

4th - $864,000

5th - $720,000

6th - $648,000

7th - $603,000

8th - $558,000

9th - $522,000

10th - $486,000

11th - $450,000

12th - $414,000

13th - $378,000

14th - $342,000

15th - $324,000

16th - $306,000

17th - $288,000

18th - $270,000

19th - $252,000

20th - $234,000

21st - $216,000

22nd - $201,600

23rd - $187,200

24th - $172,800

25th - $158,400

26th - $144,000

27th - $138,600

28th - $133,200

29th - $127,800

30th - $122,400

31st - $117,000

32nd - $111,600

33rd - $106,200

34th - $101,700

35th - $97,200

36th - $92,700

37th - $88,200

38th - $84,600

39th - $81,000

40th - $77,400

41st - $73,800

42nd - $70,200

43rd - $66,600

44th -$63,000

45th - $59,400

46th - $55,800

47th - $52,200

48th - $49,320

49th - $46,800