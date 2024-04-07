Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made his WWE return on Saturday night in what has been billed as the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history. The blockbuster main event for Night One of WrestleMania 40 saw The Great One step into the ring for the first time since 2016, with cousin Roman Reigns at his side.

The Bloodline duo took on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a thrilling clash, with The Rock securing the win at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The 51-year-old, who returned to the ring as ‘The Final Boss’, planted Rhodes with a Rock Bottom before dispatching The People’s Elbow for the pinfall.

The Rock’s triumph ensures that Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title clash with Rhodes on WrestleMania 40 Night Two will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Chaos unfolded during the tag team match and The Final Boss tagged in to the biggest pop of the event. As the mayhem spilled outside the ring, the 51-year-old threatened to fire referee Chad Patton if he started counting towards disqualification. Sure enough, rules quickly went out the window.

After enduring an accidental spear from Reigns and being put through the table with his own signature move by Rhodes, The Rock landed a milestone win to mark a sensational, long-awaited return to the canvas and set up a mouthwatering Bloodline Rules clash for Reigns this evening.

After Night One of WrestleMania 40, Johnson, who has also enjoyed a successful acting career alongside his rich wrestling history, teased that there might still be some more of him yet to come inside the ring.

Speaking to media after his win, The Rock was asked whether there will be more opportunities for him to wrestle after this comeback match.