The WWE, as part of TKO Group Holdings, has announced that for the first time ever, a Premium Live Event will take place in Scotland, alongside a taping of Friday Night Smackdown before the show takes place.

Announced by the company overnight, the “Clash At the Castle: Scotland” event will take place later this year, to be held at the OVO Hydro following the Friday Night Smackdown show a day prior. The move follows on from the success of the WWE’s previous “Clash At the Castle” in Cardiff, Wales back in 2023.

That event, which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022, was at the time the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in company history.

“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

When is WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland taking place?

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland is scheduled to take place on June 15 2024 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Where can I get tickets to go to WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland?