Candice LeRae's scathing attacking on her opponent has divided public opinion.

WWE fans were left gobsmacked when Candice LeRae mocked Maxxine Dupri’s dead brother during their match.

The Poison Pixie teamed up with Indi Hartwell in a high profile grudge match against rival Maxxine and Ivy Nile.

WWE is well renowned for its trash talk as fighters aim to gain a psychological edge over their opponent, whilst entertaining the crowd, but many felt that the trash talk took a hugely dark turn when Candice started to berate her opponent.

As well as Maxxine’s brother – who actually died in an accident back in 2017 – she also referenced a recent viral video of fans booing the rising star at an untelevised event.

The clip had sparked controversy with many people – including her fellow wrestlers – blasting those who criticised the rising star while she was learning her trade.

Candice said: “You can’t even do it right! She’s not taking that! You look stupid! Are you serious? Are your serious right now? You’re gonna try that on us? You know why people are booing you, right? Because you don’t belong here.

“Oh, does that hurt your feelings? If you think the internet hates you, you should hear what the girls in the locker room say. Oh, are you gonna cry? It’s a good thing your dead brother isn’t here to see what an embarrassment you’ve become.”

Maxxine’s brother Wyatt Zmrzel was killed in 2017 in an automobile accident when he was just 22. He suffered from a rare genetic condition throughout his life called adrenoleukodystrophy, it led to him often having seizures as he struggled to use the right side of his body, which meant he relied on car services, and was killed in a car accident while a passenger in one.

WWE has a habit of blurring the line between fiction and reality - typically with the approval of the talent involved - to enhance the storyline. However, many people on social media have slammed Candice for her comments claiming it was too far and in poor taste.

One user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Anyone who loved Candice saying that line… thinking it was great or awesome… are just as much to blame and as wrong as WWE for allowing it to be said… using IRL things in stories is cool… but that line was in poor taste.”

Another added: “What the hell Candice, that was uncalled for.”

A third user added: “ #Poor Maxxine. Script or not, kayfabe or not, This is hurt to watch. She’s just a girl who trying to do what’s she love to do. That’s it.”

Other have defended Candice for her comments and claim she is being unfairly criticised for something that has often occurred in the sport.