Following his Masters victory, there have been concerns over whether Rory McIlroy will perform in the US Open Golf Championship and he shared that he had been struggling with motivation in the press conference before the Championship. Rory said: "I worked incredibly hard on my game from October last year all the way up until April this year," and also added that "It was nice to sort of see the fruits of my labour come to fruition and have everything happen.”

Rory went on to say that "You have to enjoy that. You have to enjoy what you've just accomplished.

"I certainly feel like I'm still doing that and I will continue to do that.

"[But] at some point, you have to realise that there's a little bit more golf left to play this season.

"Weeks like Quail Hollow or even weeks like last week, it makes it easier to reset in some way, to be like, okay, I sort of need to get my stuff together here and get back to the process."

In April 2025, Rory won his first Masters title by beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death play off final, which resulted in him completing a career Grand Slam. In 2011, he threw away a four-shot lead in the final round and referenced this after winning in April 2025 when he said: "I would say it was 14 years in the making."

Rory also said: "A lot of pent-up emotion came out on the 18th green. A moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it,” and also added that "I want to say hello to mum and dad back in Northern Ireland. I can't wait to see them next week and can't wait to celebrate with them."

When it comes to the highest-paid golfers in 2025, one would assume Rory McIlroy is featured near the top. Forbes recently put together their list for The World’s Highest-Paid Golfers in 2025, take a look to see where Rory McIlroy figures.

1 . From left to right: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler Is Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy or Scottie Scheffler the highest-paid golfer in the world? | Getty Images Share

2 . Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot on the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club No. 1 John Rahm is paid $102 million, On-Course: $92 million and Off-Course: $10 million | Getty Images Share

3 . Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. Open Rory Mcllroy is at number three with $84 million, $39 million On-Course and Off-Course: $45 million | Getty Images Share

4 . Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club plays a shot during their TGL presented by SoFi match against the Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 04, 2025 Tiger Woods comes in at number 4 with $55 million, On-Course: $10 million and Off-Course: $45 million | TGL via Getty Images Share