Everything you need to know about the Spanish golfer who won his first Green Jacket at Augusta National over the Easter weekend.

After four incredible days of action that was hampered by heavy rain and winds the 2023 edition of The Masters ended in a comfortable victory for one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Jon Rah picked up his first ever Green Jacket at Augusta National and his second ever major title with a four stroke margin over LIV Tour golfers Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka who tied for second. It was Koepka who led going into the fourth and final round but the American shot a round of +3 on the day which gave Rahm the opportunity to stroll to victory down the back nine and finish six strokes better off on -3. Here is everything you need to know the the winner of The Masters including his previous wins and career earnings:

Who is Jon Rahm? Age, nationality and more

Jon Rahm is 28-years old and is from Biscay in the Basque region of Spain. He currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona in the USA along with his wife Kelley Cahill who he married in 2019 and has two children with. Rahm tunred professional in 2016 after an impressive amateur career and has since become one of the most recognisable names in the sport.

Jon Rahm previous PGA Tour and European Tour wins

His win at The Masters this year was Jon Rahm’s first Green Jacket and the second major title of his career having won the US Open in 2021. The Spaniard is usually amongst the contenders at major events and has previously tited for third place at both the PGA Championship and The Open. His record for making cuts at majors is also impressive and included seven out of seven at The Masters and 22 out of 26 overall.

Outside of the majors, Rahm has won 11 PGA Tour events and 10 European Tour events. He was also the number one ranked player in the world for 46 weeks from July 19, 2020 and two time European Tour Golfer of the Year as well as a one time winner of both the European Tour Players’ Player of the Year (2019) and the PGA Player of the Year (2021).

Jon Rahm at The Ryder Cup

As well as previously being ranked number one in the world the Spaniard has been Europe’s best golfer for a number of years now and has been selected for the past two Ryder Cup events in 2018 and 2021. He picked up one point for Europe in 2018 in a winning effort for the boys in blue at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Guyancourt and 3.5 points in 2021’s convincing 19-9 win for the USA at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

Jon Rahm career earning and net worth

