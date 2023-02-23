LIV Golfers will now be able to compete in all four of the PGA majors this year following announcement from PGA of America

The PGA of America has announced its eligibility requirements for the 2023 PGA Championship and despite past signals that indicated LIV Golfers had jeopardised their chances of participating in the tournament, it has since been announced that members of the Saudi-backed circuit will in fact be eligible to compete at Oak Hill this year.

A new exemption category has been introduced for this year’s PGA Championship, which will take place in May, and the top three players on official World Golf Rankings new International Federation Ranking list will earn exemptions into the field for the second major of the golfing season.

This ranking system includes international players competing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour. Additional players can also be invited by the PGA of America as well as those players in the exemption categories.

What has been said?

The PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh expressed his concerns about the current divide in the game, following the launch of the LIV Golf league last year and has since spoken about the new regulations which will allow those players competing in the Saudi-backed tournament to feature in the PGA once more.

Justin Thomas is the PGA Championship’s title holder

“Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best championship possible. Sadly the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport of the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon. In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day.”

Waugh then went on to discuss the new exemption categories explaining: “This new category will help identify current or emerging international players who may not yet have had the opportunity to showcase their talents in the cauldron of a Major Championship setting.

“It provides all players from these four International golf tours an opportunity to compete throughout their respective seasons to be rewarded by access into the PGA Championship.”

Which players will benefit from the new rules?

Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith will be two of the biggest names which will benefit from the new exemptions. Johnson has won two major championships, the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters Tournament. He is also the first player to have won each of the four World Golf Championship events.

Australian golfer Cameron Smith won the 2022 Open Championship and defected to the LIV league shortly after. Here are the top 10 LIV golfers:

Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Talor Gooch Peter Uihlein Branden Grace Brooks Koepka Charl Schwartzel Pat Perez Cameron Smith Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

When are the four majors?