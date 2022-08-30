As the latest instalment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series looms, more golfers appear to making the switch across from the PGA Tour.

The LIV Invitational series hosts its next event this weekend at The International in Boston and as the controversial tournament draws closer, more of the world’s top golfers have made the decision to step across from the historic PGA Tour.

On 9 June, the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement to all members which confirmed that all those who would be competing in the Saudi-backed breakaway series would be suspended indefinitely from the PGA Tour.

The statement added that those who competed without releases are “suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.”

However, this has not stopped many of the world’s best players from jumping ship and resigning from the PGA Tour.

With just over a week to go before the next event, here is all the latest on who has made the controversial move so far:

When is the next LIV Invitational Golf Series event?

The Trump National Bedminster Golf Club will host the next event on Friday 29 July until Sunday 31 July 2022.

Charl Schwartzel celebrates winning the inaugural LIV golf competition

The event is not available to watch on terrestial TV or Sky but can be watched through the LIV Invitational website and their YouTube channel.

Both of these sites will live stream the tournament.

Who are the biggest names at the LIV Invitational?

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka are four of the biggest names in the field.

The South African duo and season’s first two LIV Golf champions Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, of Centurion and Portland respectively, will both feature in the upcoming tournament.

Who is the latest to make the switch?

The Open winner Cameron Smith is now the latest to join along with five other former PGA Tour golfers.

The Australian world number two will be joined by the world number 19 Joaquin Niemann, world number 46 Harold Varner III, the number 55 Cameron Tringale, world number 62 Marc Leishman and the world number 92 Anirban Lahiri, who finished as the runner up to Smith in this year’s Players Championship.

The signing of Smith will come as the biggest shake-up to the PGA Tour after he enjoyed such a phenomenal season culminating in his first debut Major win at St Andrews.

23-year-old Niemann will also be a blow to the PGA Tour as he achieved two professional wins so far, assuredly becoming one of the brightest prospects in the game.

England’s Paul Casey, American duo of Jason Kokrk and Charles Howell III and Henrik Stenson all made their debuts at the Bedminster event.

When is the next LIV event?

The fourth event of the year will take place this weekend, commencing on Friday 2 September and concluding on Sunday 4 September. The winner is set to receive $4million in prize money while second place will earn themselves $2.1m.

The event will be possible to watch through the LIV website streaming service.

Confirmed players for Boston:

Here is a list of the confirmed field for the upcoming LIV event