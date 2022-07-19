The race to the FedEX Cup continues following Cameron Smith’s triumph in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

The PGA Tour heads back across the Atlantic this week following a thrilling 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last week.

Cameron Smith was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year, holding off the challenge of crowd favourite Rory McIlroy, and climbed up the tour rankings in doing so.

With the last major tournament completed there are just three events remaining before the FedEx Cup play-offs next month and those begin with the 3M Open.

Here is everything you need to know about the next PGA Tour event including when and where it’s being played, how to watch on TV and who is set to take part.

When is the next PGA Tour event? 3M open date and location

The 3M Open will be played from Thursday, July 21 till Sunday, July 24.

The TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine, Minnesota will host the event.

“The Gopher State’’ has been the host of the tournament since it’s inception in 2019 and takes its name from Minnesota based sponsor 3M - an American multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, U.S. health care, and consumer goods.

All three previous events have been won by Americans with Cameron Champ achieving success in 2021.

Who is taking part at 2022 3M Open?

So far, none of the contenders in the FedEX Cup standings or current major title holders have confirmed their participation at the 3M Open.

Some of the more recognisable names taking part include 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day, former Masters winners Hideki Matsuyama and Danny Willet and Team USA Ryder Cup member Tony Finau.

Other notable names currently in the field are defending champion Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale to name a few.

The full list of players currently declared for the 2022 3M Open is available at the PGA Tour’s official website.

2022 3M Open prize money

The 2022 edition of the 3M Open will have a total prize fund of $7.5 million (USD).

That is a substantial increase on the previous two years where the fund was $6.6 million.

The winner will take home $1,350,000 for success in Minnesota.

How to watch the 3M Open on TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the action from the 2022 edition of the 3M Open.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports Golf (channel 405) from 8:30pm BST on Thursday, July 21.

The coverage starts at the same time on the remaining three days as well as at 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) at 8pm on Sunday for the final round.

3M Open live stream

Sky customers can watch all the action online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the event online by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.