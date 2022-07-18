Australian lands his first major by beating favourite Rory McIlroy to win the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Cameron Smith bounced back after dropping the lead to overcome both Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy to claim victory at the historic Old Course in St Andrews.

The Australian’s triumph in The Open Championship 2022 came after five successive birdies from the 10th and he held his nerve over the closing holes to claim his maiden major victory.

Speaking to the press after his win, Smith said: “To win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career. To do it around St Andrews, I think is just unbelievable.

“This place is so cool. I love the golf course. I love the town.

“These last four or five holes aren’ts easy around here, especially with the wind up off the left. I just stuck to what I was doing and I’m just really rpoud of how I kind of knuckled down today and managed to get it done.”

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith:

Who is Cameron Smith?

Born in 1993 in Brisbane, Australia, Smith first turned professional in 2013 and started playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

He was tied for second place at the 2015 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship and at the 2016 Emirates Australian Open.

Smith waves to crowd after win at 150th Open

He first qualified for the US Open in 2015 and his subsequent top four finish allowed him a follow-up invitation to the 2016 Masters Tournament.

Smith was also awarded a Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the 2015 season.

His success throughout that 2015 season ensured he returned to the Tour in 2017 and has since gone on to win six PGA Tour trophies, three European tour trophies and two PGA Tours of Australasia.

Smith was the runner-up at the 2020 Master’s Tournament. 2022 has been the most successful of Smith’s career, however, with both a Players Championship and winning the 150th Open.

What is Cameron Smith’s ranking?

The 28-year-old is currently number six in the world rankings having previously enjoyed a career high of number 3 back in May 2022.

It is likely that his recent win at St Andrews will push him up again in the rankings very soon.

Who is Cameron Smith’s partner?

Smith is not married but is reported to be dating Shanel Naoum.

While their relationship status is yet to be confirmed, pictures emerged of the pair while at the Open and as she is a resident of Smith’s current address Jacksonville, Florida. it is thought the two of them met back in the States.

Smith previously dated fellow golfer Jordan Ontiveris.

What is Cameron Smith’s net worth?

SurpriseSports has estimated that Smith’s net worth is around $6.2 million (£5.2m).

It is believed he has a yearly income of around $250,000, earning on average $3m yearly from participating in various golf events.

He has earned over $25m from his professional career and will take home $2.5m from his win at St Andrews.

What has Cameron Smith said regarding the LIV Invitational?

The LIV Invitational has been on everyone’s minds at this Open, with many imagining that this could be the last time the world’s best golfers are all in the same tournament together.

Straight after his win, Smith was asked what his stance was with regards the Saudi-backed league, and while clearly unhappy with the line of questioning, the Australian refused to rule out a possible move:

“I just won The Open, and you’re asking about that. I think that’s not that good.”