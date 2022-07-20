The Swedish 46-year-old is on the verge of signing with LIV golf invitational days after Cameron Smith wins The Open 2022.

Henrik Stenson has been removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain after it was reported he is close to signing with the LIV Invitational Golf series.

After subsequent conversations with the Ryder Cup Europe Officials, the decision was then taken to replace Stenson as captain.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome at the end of September 2023.

The Ryder Cup Europe released a statement saying: “It is not possible for him to continue in the role of cpatain.

“His tenure as captain has been brough to an end with immediate effect.”

They also added that the decision had been made “in light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances” and that it had “become clear he would not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe.”

Stenson would be the latest of many golfers who have made the controversial switch to the Saudi-backed golf league and as such could face the repercussions from the Ryder Cup and PGA Tour - if the move is completed.

What has Henrik Stenson said?

This is not the first time the Swede has been linked with a move across to the LIV series. Before the announcement for the 2023 Ryder Cup came Stenson said: “There has been a lot of rumours and speculation in the media over a long period of time.

Stenson celebrates his Open victory in 2016

“And, like I told the panel and Ryder Cup Europe, I’m fully committed to this, to be the captain, to deliver the best result I can with the team. It’s been focused on that - and full steam ahead towards Rome.

“There’s a captains’ agreement that every captain signs and I’ve signed one of those as well. I think actions speak louder than words.”

He has not made any response to the most recent news of his captaincy termination.

Who is Henrik Stenson?

Stenson, the ‘Iceman’, is from Gothenburg, Sweden, and turned professional in golf in 1998. He has since won six PGA Tour events as well as 11 European Tour tournaments.

In 2016, Stenson won The Open Championship and has previously ended third at the PGA Championship in 2013 and 2014.

His win at The Open earned him becoming the first male Swedish and first male Nordic Major champion.

The 46-year-old Swede previously enjoyed a career high ranking of 2 back in 2014 and has been Swedish Golfer of the Year five times.

Who is set to replace Henrik Stenson?

So far, Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn and England’s Luke Donald appear to be the top picks to replace Stenson as the Ryder Cup captain but new names will undoubtedly emerge in the upcoming days.

Donald is a former world number one and held the top ranking for 56 weeks back in 2011. He has enjoyed 17 professional wins in his 21 year career.

Despite never winning a major, Donald has come third in the Masters Tournament and PGA Championships, as well as fifth at The Open and eight at the US Open.

Who else has joined the LIV Golf invitational?

Stenson would join an evergrowing list of world-class players if he were to sign with the LIV invitational.

So far, the Saudi-backed league, which will host the next event at Bedminster next weekend, has claimed the likes of Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood - the latter three all hotly anticipated to become Ryder Cup captains for Europe themselves.

The 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, and Asia’s biggest name in golf, is also expected to join the LIV ranks.