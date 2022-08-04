Phil Mickelson and Ian Poutler are amongst several golfers to launch a lawsuit against the PGA Tour

The LIV Golf Invitational has caused havoc in the world of golf with many of the world’s best golfers jumping ship to the Saudi-backed organisation.

Despite many golfers, such as Dustin Johnson, initially denying they would make the move over to the rival Tour, the LIV invitational has now successfully recruited a large pool of players.

As a result, the PGA Tour suspended all members who signed up to the controversial series with many golfers (such as Johnson) resigning from the Tour ahead of being suspended.

In the latest twist of the tale, it has now been reported that Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV golf players who filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in a bid to challenge their suspensions.

2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is also another to have put his name on the lawsuit which is arguing the PGA Tour is trying to harm their careers.

What does the lawsuit say?

The lawsuit has stated: “The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.

“The purpose of this action is to strike down the PGA Tour’s anti-competitive rules and practices that prevent these independent-contractor golfers from playing when and where they choose.”

Henrik Stenson won his first LIV event at Bedminster in July 2022

What has the PGA Tour said?

In response to the lawsuit that was sent to PGA Tour members, the commissioner Jay Monahan wrote a letter explaining the PGA would not back down:

“These suspended players - who are now Saudi Golf League employees - have walked away from the Tour and now want back in.

“It’s an attempt to use the Tour platform to promote themselves and to freeride on your benefits and efforts.

“To allow re-entry into our events compromises the Tour and the competition, to the detriment of our organisation, our players, our partners and our fans.

“The lawsuit they have filed somehow expects us to believe the opposite, which is why we intend to make our case clearly and vigorously.”

Which players have signed up to the LIV Golf invitational?

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are amongst the biggest names to have joined the league and along with them are Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia.

Ian Poulter is a member of the LIV series and was subsequently suspended by the European-based DP World Tour.

This move then prompted 16 players to threaten legal action if the bans were upheld.

Poulter was able to compete at the Scottish Open after his ban was lifted pending a full appeal.

Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones are the other plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, the BBC has reported.

When are the next PGA Tour and LIV series events?

The Wyndham Championship takes place this weekend, from Thursday 4 August to Sunday 7 August at the Sedgefield Country Club and is part of the PGA Tour.

The next stage in the controversial LIV series will take place at the beginning of September.