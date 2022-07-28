The controversial Saudi Arabia-backed organisation has announced plans for a new league that will take place next year.

LIV Golf has confirmed plans to run a 14-event schedule in 2023 that will feature 48 players and 12 established team franchises.

The organisation, backed by the PIF of Saudi Arabia, has been shrouded by controversy since it was founded in 2021 due to its links to the Gulf state and accusations of sportswashing.

However, several big name players decided to participate in the series which often put them at odds with the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA).

In 2023, the LIV Series has opted to launch a league that will not clash with any of the PGA’s majors or the Ryder Cup which is due to be held in Rome in September and October.

Here is everything we know so far about the series:

When will the 2023 LIV Golf league begin?

The organisation has not confirmed the dates for any of the 14 events that will make up the new league.

In a statement, it said: “The full slate of events will be announced at a later date and is expected to expand LIV Golf’s global footprint across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.”

“As the first-ever global golf league committed to the sport’s worldwide growth, LIV Golf will also continue its enhancement of player pathways through the International Series, a groundbreaking series of events launched this year through a $300 million commitment from LIV Golf to the Asian Tour.

“LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in numerous International Series tournaments, bringing the world’s top players to locations such as Thailand, England, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and new locations across the Americas and Europe.

“Tournaments will be broadcast across the globe and showcase an international field of headline and next-generation talent for a worldwide audience.”

Crucially, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman added: “The 2023 league schedule will not compete with the Majors, international team events or heritage events so the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play.”

How will the new LIV Golf league format look?

The organisers have described the new league format as “innovative” with the ‘LIV Golf League’ set to showcase simultaneous team and individual play events.

Explaining the format, Mr. Norman said: “Players will consistently play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year, providing fans with a unique experience.

“Each season will culminate in a Team World Championship match play grand finale.

“Team golf has proven it has the ability to produce many of the game’s most exciting moments, and it is at the heart of the new structure.

“Each team will be led by one established Team Captain and will follow a franchise model akin to other sports.

“Team Captains will compete and have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest.”

LIV Golf League prize fund

Per the LIV Golf statement, athletes will be competing for “unprecedented” $405 million (USD) in prize purses.