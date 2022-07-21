As the latest instalment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series looms, more golfers appear to making the switch across from the PGA Tour.

The LIV Invitational series hosts its next event at the end of next week in Bedminster and as the controversial tournament draws closer, more of the world’s top golfers have made the decision to step across from the historic PGA Tour.

On 9 June, the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement to all members which confirmed that all those who would be competing in the Saudi-backed breakaway series would be suspended indefinitely from the PGA Tour.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added that those who competed without releases are “suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.”

However, this has not stopped many of the world’s best players from jumping ship and resigning from the PGA Tour.

With just over a week to go before the next event, here is all the latest on who has made the controversial move so far:

When is the next LIV Invitational Golf Series event?

The Trump National Bedminster Golf Club will host the next event on Friday 29 July until Sunday 31 July 2022.

Charl Schwartzel celebrates winning the inaugural LIV golf competition

The event is not available to watch on terrestial TV or Sky but can be watched through the LIV Invitational website and their YouTube channel.

Both of these sites will live stream the tournament.

Who are the biggest names at the LIV Invitational?

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka are four of the biggest names in the field.

The South African duo and season’s first two LIV Golf champions Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, of Centurion and Portland respectively, will both feature in the upcoming tournament.

Who is the latest to make the switch?

Henrik Stenson is one of the newest names on the line-up and has been punished by having the captaincy of the Ryder Cup taken away from him.

Stenson made a lengthy statement on Twitter, confirming the speculation after he had already announced he would not be joining the league.

Yesterday, Stenson said: “After much consideration I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and play in the LIV invitational series.

“Unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events (means) it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain.

“This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV golf, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy. While I disagree with this decision, for now it is a decision that I accept.

“Clearly a part of my decision to play in LIV golf events has been commercially driven but the format, schedule and calibre of player were also significant factors. I am committed to growing the game and using the game as a force for good.”

England’s Paul Casey and American duo of Jason Kokrk and Charles Howell III will also be making their debuts at the Bedminster event.

Confirmed players for Bedminster:

Here is a list of the confirmed field for the upcoming LIV event