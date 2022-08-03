The 46th Women's British Open gets underway this week at Muirfield in Scotland.

The 2022 AIG Women’s British Open takes place this week as the best female golfers in the world head to Gullane, East Lothian.

The event, organised by the R&A, is a major championship on the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour and this year’s event will be the 46th staging.

It will be held at Muirfield golf course, a historic first for the event at a club which only began welcoming female members in 2017.

Here is everything you need to know about the event including how to watch and who is taking part:

When is the 2022 AIG Women’s Open?

The 46th Women’s British Open will be played from August 4 to August 7, 2022.

It will be held at Muirfield golf links, the home of The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers and a venue used in rotation for the men’s Open Championship.

It will be the first time the course has hosted the event with the club retaining a no women membership policy for three centuries until 2017.

How to watch 2022 AIG Women’s Open on TV

Sky Sports will have live coverage of all the action from Muirfield, beginning on Thursday from 11am (BST).

The broadcaster will have all four days showing on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) and Sky Sports Golf (channel 405).

AIG Women’s Open live stream

Sky customers can stream the action online via SkyGo which can be accessed on a web browser or through the app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass which will allow them to stream either one day or the full four days of the event.

NowTV offers a variety of membership options including one day passes.

Who is taking part at the 2022 AIG Women’s Open?

The field will be made up of 144 players, most of whom earned their place via exemptions based on past performance on the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA Tour, previous major championships, or with a high ranking in the Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The rest of the field earned entry by successfully competing in qualifying tournaments open to any female golfer, professional or amateur, with a low handicap.

Anna Nordqvist is the defending champion, having won in 2021 at Carnoustie, and returns to defend her title.

A prize fund of $6.8 million (USD) is up for grabs at the event with the winner due to take home Just over $1 million.

Latest betting odds for 2022 AIG Women’s Open

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, runner up at the Women’s British Open in 2016, is the joint favourite to win the trophy pre-tournament along with American Nelly Korda - both priced at 11/1.

Hyo Joo Kim and Minjee Lee are next in the market at 12/1 followed by Brooke Henderson 16/1.

Jin Young Ko, Georgia Hall and Atthaya Thitikul are priced at 18/1 followed by Lexi Thompson at 20/1.

Defending champion Anna Nordqvist is a 40/1 long shot.