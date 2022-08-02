15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods rejects offer to join Saudi-backed LIV invitational golf series

Tiger Woods, the 15-time Major champion winner, has turned down an extortionate offer reportedly worth around £650million to join the LIV Golf Invitational series.

The LIV series has already seen former world number 1 Dustin Johnson and several others of the world’s best golfers join the breakaway series which had its second event last weekend with Henrik Stenson coming away victorious.

Stenson had originally been signed as Europe’s captain for next year’s Ryder Cup but his emerging affiliation with the LIV series meant he was sacked from the upcoming role.

It has now been reported that Woods has rejected within the region of $700-800million to join the series as he continues playing on the PGA Tour.

What has been said?

In a recent interview with Fox News, the LIV Golf series CEO Greg Norman confirmed that Woods had been offered between £575million and £650million to join the series.

“That number was out there before I became CEO.

“Tiger is a needle-mover, right? So of course you’re got to look at the best of the best. That number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.

“They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO.

Stenson won most recent LIV event at Bedminster, New Jersey

Norman also went on to call out the PGA Tour, calling it a ‘monopoly’ and it ‘just wants to shut us down whatever way they can.”

“They’ll use whatever leverage point they can to shut us down. They’re not going to shut us down because the product speaks for itself.”

The Australian CEO was also asked to discuss the criticism the LIV receives from its funding which is linked to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund: “That blows my mind, sponsors, by the way, who spend billions of dollars in Saudi Arabia.

“The PGA Tour has about 27 sponsors, I think, who do 40-plus billion dollars’ worth of business on an annual basis in Saudi Arabia.

“Why doesn’t the PGA Tour call the CEO of those organisations and say “I’m sorry we can’t do business with you because you’re doing business with Saudi Arabia. Whyare they picking on the professional golfers?”

What has Tiger Woods said?

Woods has not yet commented on the speculation regarding the amount of money he was offered but has continuously maintained his allegiance to the PGA Tour.

At St Andrews, Woods said he does not: “see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players.

“Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game.”

What is Tiger Woods current net worth?

It was reported by Forbes on 11 June 2022 that Tiger Woods’ net worth has officially reached $1billion.

In total, Woods has earned $121 million in prize money which is more than any other pro golfer in history. During his prime, the 15-time major winner also held the top spot in Forbes’ highest-paid athletes for 10 consecutive years until 2012.

When is Tiger Woods’ next tournament?

It is currently unknown when the 15-time majors winner will next play.

Woods has already previously stated he will no longer play a full season on the PGA Tour and may restrict himself to just featuring in the major tournaments: The Masters, the US Open, the PGA Championship and The Open.