The 107th edition of the PGA Tour reaches its conclusion this month in Georgia, USA

The 2021/22 winner of the FedEx Cup will be determined later this month with the final PGA Tour event of the golf season.

The Tour Championship, which is the final event of the FedEx Cup play-offs, returns to the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to bring the curtain down on the 107th edition of the PGA Tour.

The event has a unique format with a far reduced field of players compared to what fans of major tournaments would normally be used to seeing.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 PGA Tour Championship including the format, field, dates, odds and FedEx Cup standings going into the four days of action:

When is the 2022 PGA Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship takes place from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The 2021/22 PGA Tour began in September 2021 with the Fortinet Championship in California and has made its way across North America and Europe to reach its conclusion this month.

Across the 11 months of action there have also been the four ‘major championships’ and several other high profile events.

Tour Championship format and participants

Following the conclusion of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware earlier this month, which was won by Patrick Cantlay, the top 30 players in the FedEX Cup standings qualified for the Tour Championship.

Going into the event, the leaderboard will represent the final standings and the FedEx cup winner will be determined at the end of play.

As explained on the official PGA website: “The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8 under. The No. 3 player starts at 7 under; the No. 4 player starts at 6 under; the No. 5 player starts at 5 under. Players 6-10 start at 4 under; players 11-15 start at 3 under; players 16-20 start at 2 under; players 21-25 start at 1 under; and players 26-30 start at even par.”

Here is how the final PGA Tour leaderboard looks ahead of the 2022 Tour Championship:

Scottie Scheffler (-10) Patrick Cantlay (-8) Will Zalatoris (-7) Xander Schauffele (-6) Sam Burns (-5) Cameron Smith (-4) Rory McIlroy (-4) Tony Finau (-4) Sepp Straka (-4) Sungaje Im (-4) Jon Rahm (-3) Scott Stallings (-3) Justin Thomas (-3) Cameron Young (-3) Matthew Fitzpatrick (-3) Max Homa (-2) Hideki Matsuyama (-2) Jordan Spieth (-2) Joaquin Niemann (-2) Viktor Hovland (-2) Collin Morikawa (-1) Billy Horschel (-1) Tom Hoge (-1) Corey Conners (-1) Brian Harman (-1) K.H. Lee (0) J.T. Poston (0) Sahith Theegala (0) Adam Scott (0) Aaron Wise (0)

Tour Championship winner odds

For the most part, the betting odds reflect the leaderboard at the start of the competition.

Tour leader Scottie Scheffler starts as the 9/4 favourite with Patrick Cantlay at 4/1 and Xander Schauffele at 15/2.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is 10/1 along with Will Zalatoris while Jon Rahm starts at 16/1.