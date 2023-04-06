The tee times for the first day of The Masters championship have been confirmed.
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the big favourites to pull on the green jacket at the end of the weekend, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be looking to retain his title. The big names will begin their tournament on Thursday (6 April) evening.
Action will begin at the course in Augusta, Georgia, from just after lunchtime in the UK - but what are the pairings and what are the tee times? Here is all you need to know:
How to watch The Masters in the UK?
The action from Augusta will be televised on both sides of the atlantic. In the UK it will be shown on Sky Sports, but not the BBC.
The national broadcaster previously provided coverage from the famous golf major, however it has dropped The Masters from its 2023 slate of sport.
Sky Sports will be showing the tournament on Sky Sports Golf/ Golf HD as well as featuring it on Sky Sports Main Event at times of prime action. On the first day of The Masters, Sky will be begin live coverage from 2.30pm UK time.
What are the tee times and starting pairings for The Masters?
The tee times and pairings for the first day of action at August have been confirmed. The (A) after a golfer’s name denotes that they are an amateur.
Day 1
- Group 1 - Mike Weir (CAN), Kevin Na (USA) - 8am EDT, 1pm BST
- Group 2 - Vijay Singh (FIJI), Scott Stallings (USA), Matthew McClean (A) (NI) - 8.12am EDT, 1.12pm BST
- Group 3 - Sandy Lyle (SCOT), Jason Kokrak (USA), Taylor Gooch (USA) - 8.24am EDT, 1.24pm BST
- Group 4 - Fred Couples (USA), Russell Henry (USA), Alex Noren (SWE) - 8.36am EDT, 1.34pm BST
- Group 5 - Adrien Meronk (POL), Kevin Kisner (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (SA) - 8.48am EDT, 1.48pm BST
- Group 6 - Larry Mize (USA), Min Woo Lee (AUS), Harrison Crowe (A) (AUS) - 9am EDT, 2pm BST
- Group 7 - Sergio Garcia (ESP), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Keith Mitchell (USA) - 9.12am EDT, 2.12pm BST
- Group 8 - Patrick Reed (USA), Adam Svensson (CAN), Sahith Theegala (USA) - 9.24am EDT, 2.24pm BST
- Group 9 - Shane Lowry (IRE), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Thomas Pieters (BEL) - 9.36am EDT, 2.36pm BST
- Group 10 - Bubba Watson (USA), Seamus Power (IRE), Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (ARG) - 9.48am EDT, 2.48pm BST
- Group 11 - Abraham Ancer (MEX), Chris Kirk (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA) - 10.06am EDT, 3.06pm BST
- Group 12 - Tiger Woods (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Xander Schauffele (USA) - 10.18am EDT, 3.18pm BST
- Group 13 - Adam Scott (AUS), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA) - 10.30am EDT, 3.30pm BST
- Group 14 - Justin Thomas (USA), Jon Rahm (ESP), Cameron Young (USA) - 10.42am EDT, 3.42pm BST
- Group 15 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Cameron Smith (AUS), Sungjae Im (KOR) - 10.54am EDT, 3.54pm BST
- Group 16 - Jose Maria Olazabal (ESP), Cameron Champ (USA) - 11.06am EDT, 4.06pm BST
- Group 17 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Taylor Moore (USA), Aldrich Potgieter (A) (RSA) - 11.18am EDT, 4.18pm BST
- Group 18 - J.T. Poston (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA) - 11.30am EDT, 4.30pm BST
- Group 19 - Bernhard Langer (GER), Mito Pereira (CHL), Ben Carr (A) (USA) - 11.42am EDT, 4.42pm BST
- Group 20 - Danny Willett (ENG), Gary Woodland (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA) - 11.54am EDT, 4.54pm BST
- Group 21 - Sepp Straka (AUT), Harold Varner III (USA), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (KOR) - 12.12pm EDT, 5.12pm BST
- Group 22 - Phil Mickelson (USA), Tom Hoge (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR) - 12.24pm EDT, 5.24pm BST
- Group 23 - Billy Horschel (USA), Harris English (USA), Ryan Fox (NZ) - 12.36pm EDT, 5.36pm BST
- Group 24 - Zach Johnson (USA), Jason Day (AUS), Gordon Sargent (A) (USA) - 12.48pm EDT, 5.48pm BST
- Group 25 - Brian Harman (USA), Joaquin Niemann (CHL), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 1pm EDT, 6pm BST
- Group 26 - Dustin Johnson (USA), Corey Conners (CAN), Justin Rose (ENG) - 1.12pm EDT, 6.12pm BST
- Group 27 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Collin Morikawa (USA), Will Zalatoris - 1.24pm EDT, 6.24pm BST
- Group 28 - Scottie Scheffler (USA), Max Homa (USA), Sam Bennett (A) (USA) - 1.36pm EDT, 6.36pm BST
- Group 29 - Tim Kim (KOR), Rory McIlroy (NI), Sam Burns (USA) - 1.48pm EDT, 6.48pm BST
- Group 30 - Jordan Spieth (USA), Tommy Fleetwood ( ENG), Tony Finau (USA) - 2pm EDT, 7pm BST
Who are the favourites?
TalkSport report that Jon Rahm is the bookies favourite with odds of 7/1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 15/2. The Northern Irishman has never won The Masters, making it the only major he has not yet lifted.
McIlroy’s best finish at Augusta came 12 months ago when he surged through the field with a closing 64 to finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler and former major champion Rich Beem believes McIlroy will get his hands on a coveted green jacket to complete a career grand slam. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods said on Tuesday it is just “a matter of time” until McIlroy triumphs at Augusta, where he held a four-shot lead after 54 holes in 2011 before collapsing to a closing 80. And that is a sentiment with which Beem fully agrees.