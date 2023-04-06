The Masters is the first golf major tournament and will return to the famous Augusta course

The tee times for the first day of The Masters championship have been confirmed.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the big favourites to pull on the green jacket at the end of the weekend, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be looking to retain his title. The big names will begin their tournament on Thursday (6 April) evening.

Action will begin at the course in Augusta, Georgia, from just after lunchtime in the UK - but what are the pairings and what are the tee times? Here is all you need to know:

How to watch The Masters in the UK?

The action from Augusta will be televised on both sides of the atlantic. In the UK it will be shown on Sky Sports, but not the BBC.

The national broadcaster previously provided coverage from the famous golf major, however it has dropped The Masters from its 2023 slate of sport.

Sky Sports will be showing the tournament on Sky Sports Golf/ Golf HD as well as featuring it on Sky Sports Main Event at times of prime action. On the first day of The Masters, Sky will be begin live coverage from 2.30pm UK time.

A general view of theAugusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

What are the tee times and starting pairings for The Masters?

The tee times and pairings for the first day of action at August have been confirmed. The (A) after a golfer’s name denotes that they are an amateur.

Day 1

Group 1 - Mike Weir (CAN), Kevin Na (USA) - 8am EDT, 1pm BST

Group 2 - Vijay Singh (FIJI), Scott Stallings (USA), Matthew McClean (A) (NI) - 8.12am EDT, 1.12pm BST

Group 3 - Sandy Lyle (SCOT), Jason Kokrak (USA), Taylor Gooch (USA) - 8.24am EDT, 1.24pm BST

Group 4 - Fred Couples (USA), Russell Henry (USA), Alex Noren (SWE) - 8.36am EDT, 1.34pm BST

Group 5 - Adrien Meronk (POL), Kevin Kisner (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (SA) - 8.48am EDT, 1.48pm BST

Group 6 - Larry Mize (USA), Min Woo Lee (AUS), Harrison Crowe (A) (AUS) - 9am EDT, 2pm BST

Group 7 - Sergio Garcia (ESP), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Keith Mitchell (USA) - 9.12am EDT, 2.12pm BST

Group 8 - Patrick Reed (USA), Adam Svensson (CAN), Sahith Theegala (USA) - 9.24am EDT, 2.24pm BST

Group 9 - Shane Lowry (IRE), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Thomas Pieters (BEL) - 9.36am EDT, 2.36pm BST

Group 10 - Bubba Watson (USA), Seamus Power (IRE), Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (ARG) - 9.48am EDT, 2.48pm BST

Group 11 - Abraham Ancer (MEX), Chris Kirk (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA) - 10.06am EDT, 3.06pm BST

Group 12 - Tiger Woods (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Xander Schauffele (USA) - 10.18am EDT, 3.18pm BST

Group 13 - Adam Scott (AUS), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA) - 10.30am EDT, 3.30pm BST

Group 14 - Justin Thomas (USA), Jon Rahm (ESP), Cameron Young (USA) - 10.42am EDT, 3.42pm BST

Group 15 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Cameron Smith (AUS), Sungjae Im (KOR) - 10.54am EDT, 3.54pm BST

Group 16 - Jose Maria Olazabal (ESP), Cameron Champ (USA) - 11.06am EDT, 4.06pm BST

Group 17 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Taylor Moore (USA), Aldrich Potgieter (A) (RSA) - 11.18am EDT, 4.18pm BST

Group 18 - J.T. Poston (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA) - 11.30am EDT, 4.30pm BST

Group 19 - Bernhard Langer (GER), Mito Pereira (CHL), Ben Carr (A) (USA) - 11.42am EDT, 4.42pm BST

Group 20 - Danny Willett (ENG), Gary Woodland (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA) - 11.54am EDT, 4.54pm BST

Group 21 - Sepp Straka (AUT), Harold Varner III (USA), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (KOR) - 12.12pm EDT, 5.12pm BST

Group 22 - Phil Mickelson (USA), Tom Hoge (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR) - 12.24pm EDT, 5.24pm BST

Group 23 - Billy Horschel (USA), Harris English (USA), Ryan Fox (NZ) - 12.36pm EDT, 5.36pm BST

Group 24 - Zach Johnson (USA), Jason Day (AUS), Gordon Sargent (A) (USA) - 12.48pm EDT, 5.48pm BST

Group 25 - Brian Harman (USA), Joaquin Niemann (CHL), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 1pm EDT, 6pm BST

Group 26 - Dustin Johnson (USA), Corey Conners (CAN), Justin Rose (ENG) - 1.12pm EDT, 6.12pm BST

Group 27 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Collin Morikawa (USA), Will Zalatoris - 1.24pm EDT, 6.24pm BST

Group 28 - Scottie Scheffler (USA), Max Homa (USA), Sam Bennett (A) (USA) - 1.36pm EDT, 6.36pm BST

Group 29 - Tim Kim (KOR), Rory McIlroy (NI), Sam Burns (USA) - 1.48pm EDT, 6.48pm BST

Group 30 - Jordan Spieth (USA), Tommy Fleetwood ( ENG), Tony Finau (USA) - 2pm EDT, 7pm BST

Who are the favourites?

TalkSport report that Jon Rahm is the bookies favourite with odds of 7/1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 15/2. The Northern Irishman has never won The Masters, making it the only major he has not yet lifted.