Grillo could seek his first majors win at The Open in Liverpool 2023

The Open 2023 is well underway and is already seeing some shock performances with the Argentinian golfer Emiliano Grillo rising up the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy is also in action and will start his second round this morning at even par. The Northern Irishman entered the tournament as the clear favourite, following his win at the Scottish Open last week, and speaking to Sky Sports after his opening round, he appeared satisfied: “I’m right in the golf tournament, I need to go out and shoot a score in the 60s and I’ll be right in there for the weekend.”

But it was Grillo who had been hitting the headlines overnight, finishing as the opening round’s joint-leader. He is, however, back in action and has dropped out of the joint-lead following a double bogey on the second.

As the 30-year-old looks to secure his way into the third and fourth round of the tournament, here is all you need to know about Emiliano Grillo...

Emiliano Grillo at the 151st Open in Liverpool

Who is Emiliano Grillo?

Born in Resistencia, Argentina, in 1992 Emiliano Grillo is a professional golfer who has featured on both the PGA Tour and European Tour since he turned pro in 2011.

In his youth, he was a 2008 US Junior Amateur quarter-finalist and was awarded the 2009 Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award. After turning pro, he finished 10th in his first European Tour event and 94th in the 2012 European Tour Order of Merit.

His best finish to date on the European Tour came in February 2014 when he finished as runner-up behind Stephen Gallacher at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He also won the Visa Open de Argentina on PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

His card for the PGA Tour came following the 2015 season and in his eighth event, and first as a member, Grillo won the season-opening Frys.com Open after beating Kevin Na in a sudden-death playoff.

Grillo’s victory gained him entry to the Masters and 2016 PGA Championship and moved him up to 36th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He was voted the 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after he had finished 12th at the Open Championship, 13th at the PGA Championship, 17th at the Masters and 54th at the US Open.

Emiliano Grillo in 2023

After eight years without a win, Grillo claimed the Charles Schwab Challenge to secure his second PGA Tour victory. He carried a two-shot lead to the 72nd hole but the shot ended up in a stream and took five minutes before it came to a stop.

After taking a pently from where it entered the hazard, he made a double bogey and in a playoff with Adam Schenk, Grillo birdied the second playoff hole to seal the victory.

What is Grillo’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Grillo is estimated to have a net worth of around $15 million (£11,7m). He is Argentina’s most famous professional golfer and much of his earnings have come from the 2007 and 2009 Pereira Iraola Cup.

When is The Open 2023?